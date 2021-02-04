Scholar Rock Announces Senior Management Promotions

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved several promotions within the senior management team, including Gregory Carven, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer, Junlin Ho, J.D. to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and George Nomikos, M.D., Ph.D. to Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Sciences, Head of Muscle Therapeutic Area.

Gregory Carven, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to announce the promotion of these talented leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of our clinical programs, scientific platform, and overall organization,” said Tony Kingsley, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “We are well positioned for another transformative year as we pursue important clinical and preclinical milestones, including 12-month results from our TOPAZ Phase 2 trial in SMA and initial clinical response and safety data from the DRAGON trial of SRK-181 in immuno-oncology. Our commitment to develop and cultivate team members continues to be a cornerstone of our company and contributes to our collective success as we advance therapies to help patients in need.”

Dr. Carven joined Scholar Rock in 2014 and served as Vice President, Antibody Discovery and Protein Sciences before being promoted to SVP in January 2018 and Head of Research in June 2020. Working with the esteemed leaders on our scientific advisory board and science, innovation, and technology committee, as CSO, he will lead discovery, biology, and translational activities and drive the advancement of our scientific platform. Dr. Carven is a recognized leader, with more than 15 years of experience in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. He was recognized for the invention of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with his receipt of an award for “Inventor of the Year” in 2016 by the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation. Prior to joining Scholar Rock, Dr. Carven led hybridoma based antibody discovery efforts at Pfizer and held positions of increasing responsibility at Merck Research Laboratories (formerly Schering Plough Research Institute and Organon Biosciences). He received his Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and continued his research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.