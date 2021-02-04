 

Scholar Rock Announces Senior Management Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:30  |  43   |   |   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved several promotions within the senior management team, including Gregory Carven, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer, Junlin Ho, J.D. to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and George Nomikos, M.D., Ph.D. to Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Sciences, Head of Muscle Therapeutic Area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005942/en/

Gregory Carven, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

Gregory Carven, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to announce the promotion of these talented leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of our clinical programs, scientific platform, and overall organization,” said Tony Kingsley, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “We are well positioned for another transformative year as we pursue important clinical and preclinical milestones, including 12-month results from our TOPAZ Phase 2 trial in SMA and initial clinical response and safety data from the DRAGON trial of SRK-181 in immuno-oncology. Our commitment to develop and cultivate team members continues to be a cornerstone of our company and contributes to our collective success as we advance therapies to help patients in need.”

Dr. Carven joined Scholar Rock in 2014 and served as Vice President, Antibody Discovery and Protein Sciences before being promoted to SVP in January 2018 and Head of Research in June 2020. Working with the esteemed leaders on our scientific advisory board and science, innovation, and technology committee, as CSO, he will lead discovery, biology, and translational activities and drive the advancement of our scientific platform. Dr. Carven is a recognized leader, with more than 15 years of experience in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. He was recognized for the invention of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with his receipt of an award for “Inventor of the Year” in 2016 by the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation. Prior to joining Scholar Rock, Dr. Carven led hybridoma based antibody discovery efforts at Pfizer and held positions of increasing responsibility at Merck Research Laboratories (formerly Schering Plough Research Institute and Organon Biosciences). He received his Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and continued his research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scholar Rock Announces Senior Management Promotions Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved several promotions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Scholar Rock Presents Preclinical Data for SRK-181 at the TGFβ for Immuno-Oncology Drug Development Summit
11.01.21
Scholar Rock Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
19
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020