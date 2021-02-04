PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $76.6 million, or $0.78 per common share on a diluted basis for the fourth quarter of 2020, on net investment income of $196.5 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on December 18, 2020 and paid on January 29, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

Financial results:

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $76.6 million, down from $93.3 million in the prior quarter Continued recovery in the fair value of government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer (CRT) investments due to credit spread tightening combined with strong Correspondent Production segment results

Book value per common share of $20.30 at December 31, 2020, up from $19.95 at September 30, 2020

Other investment and financing highlights:

Investment activity driven by elevated correspondent production volumes Record conventional correspondent loan production volumes of $38.0 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 39 percent from the prior quarter and up 85 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 1 Added $441 million in new MSRs

Settled PMT’s sixth CRT transaction with Fannie Mae and successfully placed $500 million of 2-year term-notes shortly after closing

Repurchased approximately 927,000 common shares of PMT at a weighted average price of $16.88, or a total cost of $15.6 million

Full-Year 2020 Highlights

Financial results:

Net income of $52.4 million

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $27.4 million; diluted earnings per common share of $0.27

Dividends of $1.52 per common share

Net investment income of $469.4 million, down 4% from the prior year

Return on average common equity of 1.4%2

“PMT delivered strong results in the fourth quarter,” said President and CEO David Spector, “resulting in book value per share returning to near pre-COVID levels. Driving these results was record conventional production creating $441 million in new organic MSR investments at today’s low rates. Additionally, we completed the purchase of PMT’s sixth and largest CRT transaction with Fannie Mae; CRT securities totaling $1.7 billion in fair value were collateralized by $44 billion in UPB of PMT’s high quality loan production and financed partially by two-year term notes. While we are not making new investment in CRT for the foreseeable future, PMT continues to invest in high-quality MSR assets as a result of the record production from the largest correspondent aggregator in the mortgage industry.”

1 Consists of delegated conventional conforming and non-Agency loans and, for the fourth quarter of 2019 only, includes conventional loans acquired from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) 2 Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of monthly average common equity during the year

Mr. Spector continued, “2020 was a challenging year for mortgage REITs, many of which were forced to sell assets at distressed levels, curtail operations, or even cease market activity for some period. I am proud of this management team’s commitment and the work we have done with respect to liquidity and risk management since the inception of the Company, which proved enormously beneficial for PMT as we were not forced to sell assets to generate liquidity. As a result, PMT’s dividend is back to pre-COVID levels, something few other mortgage REITs can state. As the largest correspondent aggregator and with PFSI’s extensive investments in foundational production technology, PMT is well positioned for continued creation of organic investments with strong risk-adjusted returns.”

Mr. Spector concluded, “All of us at PennyMac are grateful for the many kind thoughts and tributes we have received since announcing the sad passing of Stan Kurland, our founder and Chairman. While Stan had retired from day-to-day responsibilities at PennyMac, he remained a trusted advisor and dear friend. His leadership helped lay the foundation for PennyMac’s long-term success which included building and developing a deep management team that carries on his legacy.”

The following table presents the contributions of PMT’s segments, consisting of Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Credit sensitive strategies Interest rate sensitive strategies Correspondent production Corporate Consolidated (in thousands) Net investment income (loss): Net gain on loans acquired for sale $ - $ - $ 70,511 $ - $ 70,511 Net (loss) gain on investments: CRT investments 163,650 - - - 163,650 Loans at fair value 233 - - - 233 Loans held by variable interest entity net of asset-backed secured financing - (991 ) - - (991 ) Mortgage-backed securities - (7,306 ) - - (7,306 ) Hedging derivatives (14,103 ) 109 - - (13,994 ) Excess servicing spread investments - (5,877 ) - - (5,877 ) 149,780 (14,065 ) - - 135,715 Net loan servicing fees - (48,643 ) - - (48,643 ) Net interest (expense) income: Interest income 558 17,616 29,342 1,061 48,577 Interest expense 9,638 37,351 22,648 - 69,637 (9,080 ) (19,735 ) 6,694 1,061 (21,060 ) Other income 356 - 59,655 - 60,011 141,056 (82,443 ) 136,860 1,061 196,534 Expenses: Loan fulfillment and servicing fees payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 79 18,296 72,606 - 90,981 Management fees payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - - - 8,687 8,687 Other 6,467 (655 ) 11,507 5,652 22,971 $ 6,546 $ 17,641 $ 84,113 $ 14,339 $ 122,639 Pretax income (loss) $ 134,510 $ (100,084 ) $ 52,747 $ (13,278 ) $ 73,895

Credit Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment primarily includes results from CRT, and also includes distressed loans and non-Agency subordinated bonds. Pretax income for the segment was $134.5 million on revenues of $141.1 million, up from pretax income of $50.0 million on revenues of $52.8 million in the prior quarter.

Net gain on investments in the segment was $149.8 million, up from $60.0 million in the prior quarter.

Net gain on CRT investments for the quarter was $163.7 million, up from $61.0 million in the prior quarter, and included $209.9 million in valuation-related gains which reflects the impact of credit spread tightening and elevated prepayment speeds as well as expectations of recoveries of realized losses in PMT’s L Street Securities 2017-PM1 transaction. The prior quarter included $14.5 million in such gains. Net gain on CRT investments also included $48.2 million in realized gains and carry, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter. Losses recognized during the quarter were $108.4 million, up from $2.9 million dollars in the prior quarter as many loans that entered forbearance in spring 2020 became 180 days or more past due. The majority of these losses have the potential to be recovered if the payment status of the related loan is reported as current after the conclusion of a CARES Act forbearance. As of December 31, 2020, we estimate $44 million of these recognized losses are already eligible for reversal subject to review by Fannie Mae, and expect this amount to increase as additional borrowers exit forbearance and reperform.

Net interest expense for the segment totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $0.6 million, down from $0.7 million in the prior quarter. Interest expense totaled $9.6 million, up from $6.2 million in the prior quarter, driven by increased financing costs related to the settlement of PMT’s sixth CRT investment.

Segment expenses were $6.6 million, up from $2.8 million in the prior quarter due to additional expenses related to PMT’s loss mitigation efforts.

Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment includes results from investments in MSRs, excess servicing spread (ESS), Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), non-Agency senior MBS and interest rate hedges. Pretax loss for the segment was $100.1 million on investment losses of $82.4 million, compared to a pretax loss of $1.5 million on revenues of $17.4 million in the prior quarter. The segment includes investments that typically have offsetting fair value exposures to changes in interest rates. For example, in a period with increasing interest rates, MSRs and ESS typically increase in fair value whereas Agency MBS typically decrease in fair value.

The results in the Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment consist of net gains and losses on investments, net interest income and net loan servicing fees, as well as associated expenses.

Net loss on investments for the segment was $14.1 million, and consisted of $7.3 million of losses on MBS, $5.9 million of losses in the fair value of ESS investments, and $1.0 million of losses on loans held by variable interest entity net of asset-backed secured financing, and $0.1 million of gains in the fair value of hedging derivatives.

Net loan servicing fees were a loss of $48.6 million, down from a gain of $60.4 million in the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees included servicing fees of $111.7 million, up from the prior quarter primarily driven by a larger portfolio, and $18.7 million in other fees, reduced by $56.3 million in realization of MSR cash flows, which was up 5 percent from the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees also included $18.2 million in fair value losses of MSRs, $115.8 million in related hedging losses, and $11.1 million of MSR recapture income. PMT’s hedging activities are intended to manage the Company’s net exposure across all interest rate sensitive strategies, which include MSRs, ESS and MBS.

The following schedule details net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) From non-affiliates: Contractually specified (1) $ 111,741 $ 98,027 $ 90,822 Other fees 18,719 18,660 7,489 Effect of MSRs: Carried at fair value—change in fair value Realization of cashflows (56,258 ) (53,418 ) (59,248 ) Other (18,157 ) (13,055 ) 129,292 (74,415 ) (66,473 ) 70,044 Gains (losses) on hedging derivatives (115,755 ) 962 (149,970 ) (190,170 ) (65,511 ) (79,926 ) (59,710 ) 51,176 18,385 From PFSI—MSR recapture income 11,067 9,251 2,207 Net loan servicing fees $ (48,643 ) $ 60,427 $ 20,592 (1) Includes contractually specified servicing fees, net of guarantee fees.

MSR and ESS valuation losses were realized despite higher rates, driven by increased projections of future prepayment speeds. Agency MBS and interest rate hedges recorded fair losses due to higher interest rates. PMT further benefited from higher recapture income from PFSI for elevated prepayment activity during the quarter. PMT generally benefits from recapture income when the prepayment of a loan underlying PMT’s MSR or ESS results from refinancing by PFSI.

Net interest expense for the segment was $19.7 million, up from $2.7 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $17.6 million, down from $33.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by increased amortization of purchase premiums on Agency MBS. Interest expense totaled $37.4 million, up from $36.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher interest shortfall expense from elevated prepayment activity.

Segment expenses were $17.6 million, down from $18.8 million in the prior quarter.

Correspondent Production Segment

PMT acquires newly originated loans from correspondent sellers and typically sells or securitizes the loans, resulting in current-period income and additions to its investments in MSRs related to a portion of its production. PMT’s Correspondent Production segment generated pretax income of $52.7 million, down from $86.9 million in the prior quarter.

Through its correspondent production activities, PMT acquired $56.9 billion in UPB of loans originated by nonaffiliates, up 28 percent from the prior quarter and 53 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Of total correspondent acquisitions, conventional conforming acquisitions from nonaffiliates totaled $38.0 billion, and government-insured or guaranteed acquisitions totaled $18.9 billion, up from $27.4 billion and $17.0 billion, respectively, in the prior quarter. Interest rate lock commitments on conventional loans totaled $39.5 billion, up from $34.4 billion in the prior quarter.

Segment revenues were $136.9 million, a 9 percent decrease from the prior quarter and included net gain on loans acquired for sale of $70.5 million, other income of $59.7 million, which primarily consists of volume-based origination fees, and net interest income of $6.7 million. Net gain on loans acquired for sale in the quarter decreased by $31.8 million from the prior quarter, as margins returned to more normalized levels. Interest income was $29.3 million, up from $26.1 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense was $22.6 million, up from $16.5 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher volumes.

Segment expenses were $84.1 million, up from $63.6 million in the prior quarter driven by the increase in activity. The weighted average fulfillment fee rate in the fourth quarter was 19 basis points, down from 20 basis points in the prior quarter.

Corporate Segment

The Corporate segment includes interest income from cash and short-term investments, management fees, and corporate expenses.

Segment revenues were $1.1 million, up from $0.3 million in the prior quarter.

Management fees were $8.7 million, up 2 percent from the prior quarter primarily driven by the increase in average shareholders’ equity versus the prior quarter.

Other segment expenses were $5.7 million, up from $5.1 million in the prior quarter.

Taxes

PMT recorded a tax benefit of $9.0 million compared to a tax expense of $22.7 million in the prior quarter driven by a loss in PMT’s taxable REIT subsidiary.

Management’s slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pennymac-REIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact to our CRT agreements of increased borrower requests for forbearance under the CARES Act; changes in the Company’s investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject it to additional risks; volatility in the Company’s industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets specifically, whether the result of market events or otherwise; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial and housing markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial and housing markets, such as the sudden instability or collapse of large depository institutions or other significant corporations, terrorist attacks, natural or manmade disasters, or threatened or actual armed conflicts; changes in general business, economic, market, employment and domestic and international political conditions, or in consumer confidence and spending habits from those expected; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy the Company’s investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and the Company’s success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which the Company is exposed; the degree and nature of the Company’s competition; the Company’s dependence on its manager and servicer, potential conflicts of interest with such entities and their affiliates, and the performance of such entities; changes in personnel and lack of availability of qualified personnel at its manager, servicer or their affiliates; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of the Company’s cash reserves and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain the desired relationship between its financing and the interest rates and maturities of its assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from the Company’s investments; unanticipated increases or volatility in financing and other costs, including a rise in interest rates; our substantial amount of indebtedness; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; the ability of the Company’s servicer, which also provides the Company with fulfillment services, to approve and monitor correspondent sellers and underwrite loans to investor standards; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of the Company’s customers and counterparties; the Company’s indemnification and repurchase obligations in connection with mortgage loans it purchases and later sells or securitizes; the quality and enforceability of the collateral documentation evidencing the Company’s ownership and rights in the assets in which it invests; increased rates of delinquency, default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company’s investments; the performance of mortgage loans underlying mortgage backed securities in which the Company retains credit risk; the Company’s ability to foreclose on its investments in a timely manner or at all; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying the Company’s mortgage-backed securities or relating to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread and other investments; the degree to which the Company’s hedging strategies may or may not protect it from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates the Company makes about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s ability to maintain appropriate internal control over financial reporting; technologies for loans and the Company’s ability to mitigate security risks and cyber intrusions; the Company’s ability to obtain and/or maintain licenses and other approvals in those jurisdictions where required to conduct its business; the Company’s ability to detect misconduct and fraud; the Company’s ability to comply with various federal, state and local laws and regulations that govern its business; developments in the secondary markets for the Company’s mortgage loan products; legislative and regulatory changes that impact the mortgage loan industry or housing market; changes in regulations or the occurrence of other events that impact the business, operations or prospects of government agencies such as the Government National Mortgage Association, the Federal Housing Administration or the Veterans Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or government-sponsored entities such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or such changes that increase the cost of doing business with such entities; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its implementing regulations and regulatory agencies, and any other legislative and regulatory changes that impact the business, operations or governance of mortgage lenders and/or publicly traded companies; the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its issued and future rules and the enforcement thereof; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in government or government-sponsored home affordability programs; limitations imposed on the Company’s business and its ability to satisfy complex rules for it to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and qualify for an exclusion from the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the ability of certain of the Company’s subsidiaries to qualify as REITs or as taxable REIT subsidiaries for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as applicable, and the Company’s ability and the ability of its subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters (including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs, or the exclusions from registration as an investment company); the Company’s ability to make distributions to its shareholders in the future; the Company’s failure to deal appropriately with issues that may give rise to reputational risk; and the Company’s organizational structure and certain requirements in its charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 57,704 $ 278,486 $ 104,056 Short-term investments 127,295 81,624 90,836 Mortgage-backed securities at fair value 2,213,922 2,404,766 2,839,633 Loans acquired for sale at fair value 3,551,890 4,024,494 4,148,425 Loans at fair value 151,734 193,832 270,793 Excess servicing spread received from

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 131,750 142,990 178,586 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip assets 164,318 107,436 202,318 Firm commitment to purchase credit risk

transfer securities at fair value - - 109,513 Real estate acquired in settlement of loans 28,709 35,697 65,583 Deposits securing credit risk transfer arrangements 2,799,263 1,417,792 1,969,784 Mortgage servicing rights 1,755,236 1,388,403 1,535,705 Servicing advances 121,820 46,897 48,971 Due from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 8,152 18,872 2,760 Other 404,553 313,778 204,388 Total assets $ 11,516,346 $ 10,455,067 $ 11,771,351 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 6,309,418 $ 5,439,835 $ 6,648,890 Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements 16,851 79,721 - Exchangeable senior notes 196,796 196,058 443,506 Notes payable secured by credit risk transfer

and mortgage servicing assets 1,924,999 1,602,389 1,696,295 Asset-backed financing of a variable interest entity

at fair value 134,726 175,879 243,360 Interest-only security payable at fair value 10,757 12,940 25,709 Assets sold to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

under agreement to repurchase 80,862 86,958 107,512 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip liabilities at fair value 287,808 166,080 6,423 Firm commitment to purchase credit risk transfer securities

at fair value - 148,794 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 124,809 94,864 91,149 Due to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 87,005 122,478 48,159 Income taxes payable 23,563 33,164 1,819 Liability for losses under representations and warranties 21,893 14,641 7,614 Total liabilities 9,219,487 8,173,801 9,320,436 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares of beneficial interest 299,707 299,707 299,707 Common shares of beneficial interest—authorized, 500,000,000

common shares of $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 97,862,625,

98,789,406, and 100,182,227 common shares, respectively 979 988 1,002 Additional paid-in capital 2,096,907 2,111,854 2,127,889 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (100,734 ) (131,283 ) 22,317 Total shareholders' equity 2,296,859 2,281,266 2,450,915 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,516,346 $ 10,455,067 $ 11,771,351

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Quarterly Periods Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Investment Income Net gain on investments $ 135,715 $ 19,597 $ 34,682 Net loan servicing fees: From nonaffiliates Servicing fees 141,527 125,938 100,518 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (74,415 ) (66,473 ) 70,046 Hedging results (115,755 ) 962 (149,972 ) (48,643 ) 60,427 20,592 Net gain on loans acquired for sale 70,511 98,422 65,337 Loan origination fees 59,589 38,547 31,959 Interest income 48,577 60,623 95,210 Interest expense 69,637 59,017 92,582 Net interest (expense) income (21,060 ) 1,606 2,628 Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans 318 2,259 (526 ) Other 104 155 364 Net investment income 196,534 221,013 155,036 Expenses Earned by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.: Loan fulfillment fees 72,606 54,839 58,297 Loan servicing fees 18,375 18,752 13,695 Management fees 8,687 8,508 10,314 Loan origination 10,486 7,234 5,382 Loan collection and liquidation 7,667 1,082 218 Safekeeping 2,452 1,075 1,729 Professional services 1,863 1,554 1,066 Compensation 1,132 1,039 1,513 Other (629 ) 4,733 3,551 Total expenses 122,639 98,816 95,765 Income before (benefit from) provision for

income taxes 73,895 122,197 59,271 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (8,984 ) 22,650 674 Net income 82,879 99,547 58,597 Dividends on preferred shares 6,235 6,235 6,235 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,644 $ 93,312 $ 52,362 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.94 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.94 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 98,346 99,227 93,169 Diluted 98,534 99,424 101,865 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.47

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net investment income Net (loss) gain on investments $ (170,885 ) $ 263,318 $ 81,926 Net loan servicing fees: From nonaffiliates Servicing fees 462,517 319,489 212,725 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (938,937 ) (464,350 ) (58,781 ) Hedging results 601,743 80,619 (35,549 ) 125,323 (64,242 ) 118,395 From PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 28,373 5,324 2,192 153,696 (58,918 ) 120,587 Net gain on loans acquired for sale 379,922 170,164 59,185 Loan origination fees 147,272 87,997 43,321 Interest income 222,135 317,885 222,772 Interest expense 270,770 297,446 175,171 Net interest (expense) income (48,635 ) 20,439 47,601 Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans 5,465 771 (8,786 ) Other 2,516 5,044 7,233 Net investment income 469,351 488,815 351,067 Expenses Earned by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.: Loan fulfillment fees 222,200 160,610 81,350 Loan servicing fees 67,181 48,797 42,045 Management fees 34,538 36,492 24,465 Loan origination 26,437 15,105 6,562 Loan collection and liquidation 10,363 4,600 7,852 Safekeeping 7,090 5,097 1,805 Professional services 6,405 5,556 6,380 Compensation 3,890 6,897 6,781 Other 11,517 15,020 15,839 Total expenses 389,621 298,174 193,079 Income before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes 79,730 190,641 157,988 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 27,357 (35,716 ) 5,190 Net income 52,373 226,357 152,798 Dividends on preferred shares 24,938 24,938 24,938 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 27,435 $ 201,419 $ 127,860 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.27 $ 2.54 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 2.42 $ 1.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 99,373 78,990 60,898 Diluted 99,373 87,711 69,365

