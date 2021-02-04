Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat” will be hosted on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 3:40 p.m. ET to 4:20 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.