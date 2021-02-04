Atico Updates Mineral Reserves and Resources for the El Roble Mine in Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to report of an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource and reserve estimate as on September 30th, 2020 for the El Roble Mine located in Colombia.



“Our infill and mine vicinity exploration drilling at El Roble mine has partially replenished some of the mined resources since the previous reserve and resource update in 2018. The updated reserve report shows the operations ability to continue delivering robust cashflow for the Company in the years to come, especially in the current metal price environment,” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “We will continue looking for opportunities to further extend the life of mine at El Roble while also aggressively drilling for additional massive sulphide deposits on the contiguous 6,300 hectare land package we control.”