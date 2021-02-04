 

According to Verizon, 19 million Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day in PJs

And nearly 40 million will look to technology to celebrate this year, with great deals from Verizon to help

What you need to know:

  • A recent survey revealed more people plan to celebrate Valentine’s day this year than last year, simpler celebrations will prevail and technology will play a major role.
  • Verizon has great deals on the best phones on 5G to help celebrate.
  • Verizon’s network data shows increases in network traffic on Valentine’s Day for the last two years. Will 2021 break a record??

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans admit that their Valentine’s Day celebrations will look quite different from the past, according to a recent survey commissioned by Verizon in partnership with Kelton Global. While more Americans plan to celebrate this year than last year, they are planning simpler festivities - with the help of technology. In fact, more than 19 million confess plans to celebrate in their pajamas and nearly 40 million will look to an assist from technology to pull off a fun-loving day, with twenty-five million Americans planning to catch up on their streaming queue. Here’s where Verizon can help.

5G + the best devices = promos to love

Verizon’s 5G network coupled with the latest and greatest devices are a match made in heaven. Beginning today, buy one of our best phones and get one on us when they switch to Verizon or add-a-line1 with select Unlimited plans.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 are included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans so those 25 million Americans who are planning on catching up on their streaming queue have plenty of options.

Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months on discovery+ on Verizon3, offering 55,000 episodes of diverse shows that provide the perfect date night entertainment to the seven million Americans planning a virtual date.

One in four people will send gifts or cards to those they can’t be with in person. To go beyond the heart emojis to spread love, Verizon’s A Call for Kindness has Valentine-themed kind cards that can be downloaded, shared with family and friends and even posted to social media.

Americans are planning big support for small businesses

Forty-two percent of Americans plan on ordering takeout from a local restaurant while 40 percent of Americans plan on ordering flowers or chocolate from a small business.

Verizon’s own data shows that network traffic to top florist sites on Valentine’s Day 2019 increased over 66% compared to the same day the prior week and in 2020 increased almost 99% compared to the same day the prior week.

