Interpace Biosciences Announces CFO Leadership Transition

Mr. Freeburg has been with Interpace since 2017 and brings over 20 years of financial and executive experience to his new role. As Chief Accounting Officer, he has led the company's Financial Reporting, Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Risk Management & Insurance and Corporate Development functions. Prior to Interpace, Tom served in senior finance roles at several other companies, where his responsibilities included Financial Reporting, Capital Markets, Treasury and FP&A.

Thomas Burnell Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Interpace, commented “I would like to thank Fred for his contributions to Interpace over the last year and wish him continued success. I would also like to congratulate Tom on his appointment as CFO. He is a highly talented and experienced executive who I believe will be critical to Interpace’s plans for growth. I look forward to working with Tom to define a new direction, purpose and vision for the Company that will drive profitability and enhance value for patients, physicians and shareholders alike."

“I am honored for the opportunity to help lead Interpace in our mission to assist healthcare providers in the diagnosis, triage and treatment of patients through advanced diagnostics and novel therapeutics,” said Mr. Freeburg. “I look forward to driving the next phase of Interpace’s success as we continue to seek ways to increase patient access to our diagnostic technologies and pharma services, expand the impact we have in the continuum of quality patient care and increase value for our shareholders.”

