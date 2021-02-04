 

Interpace Biosciences Announces CFO Leadership Transition

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) (“Interpace”) a leader in enabling personalized medicine, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Tom Freeburg, Chief Accounting Officer, as Interpace’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Freeburg succeeds Fred Knechtel effective February 1, 2021.

Mr. Freeburg has been with Interpace since 2017 and brings over 20 years of financial and executive experience to his new role. As Chief Accounting Officer, he has led the company's Financial Reporting, Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Risk Management & Insurance and Corporate Development functions. Prior to Interpace, Tom served in senior finance roles at several other companies, where his responsibilities included Financial Reporting, Capital Markets, Treasury and FP&A.

Thomas Burnell Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Interpace, commented “I would like to thank Fred for his contributions to Interpace over the last year and wish him continued success. I would also like to congratulate Tom on his appointment as CFO. He is a highly talented and experienced executive who I believe will be critical to Interpace’s plans for growth. I look forward to working with Tom to define a new direction, purpose and vision for the Company that will drive profitability and enhance value for patients, physicians and shareholders alike."

“I am honored for the opportunity to help lead Interpace in our mission to assist healthcare providers in the diagnosis, triage and treatment of patients through advanced diagnostics and novel therapeutics,” said Mr. Freeburg. “I look forward to driving the next phase of Interpace’s success as we continue to seek ways to increase patient access to our diagnostic technologies and pharma services, expand the impact we have in the continuum of quality patient care and increase value for our shareholders.”

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN, a molecular based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a clinical evaluation program (CEP) whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

