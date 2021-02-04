CorEnergy Announces Acquisition of Crimson’s California Pipeline Assets
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition (the “Transaction”) of Crimson Midstream Holdings, LLC (“Crimson”), a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) regulated crude oil pipeline owner and operator, for consideration valued at approximately $350 million. The acquired assets include four critical infrastructure pipeline systems spanning approximately 1,800 miles across northern, central and southern California, connecting desirable native California crude production to in-state refineries producing state-mandated specialized fuel blends, among other products.
The acquisition was funded with a combination of cash on hand, commitments to issue, as described below, approximately $119.4 million of new common and preferred equity, contribution of the Grand Isle Gathering System (GIGS) to the sellers, and $105.0 million in new term and revolver borrowings. The acquired assets qualify for REIT treatment under established IRS regulations and CorEnergy’s Private Letter Ruling (PLR).
Crimson Transaction Highlights and Outlook
- Results in ownership of six pipeline systems in three markets serving diversified, creditworthy shippers
- Enhances CorEnergy’s reliance on regulated contractual revenue sources
- Crimson’s asset base and operating expertise facilitate greater potential for strategic acquisitions in the future
- Expected run rate combined EBITDA of $50-$52 million on an annualized basis in beginning in Q2 20211
- Total leverage at closing of approximately 4.4x expected EBITDA; senior secured leverage of 2.1x
- Will use cash flow to further de-leverage to a target of < 4.0x to create financial flexibility and reduce risk
- Incremental cash flow generated by acquisition will cover an initial $.20 annualized common stock dividend2 increasing to a target of $.35 - $.40 upon a return to pre-COVID market conditions in California, with near term commercial opportunities providing upside
Following the transaction, Dave Schulte will remain Chairman, CEO and President of CorEnergy. John Grier, founder and Board Chairman of Crimson Midstream, LLC, will become Chief Operating Officer and join the Board of Directors of CorEnergy. Additional members of Crimson’s executive and operating teams joining CorEnergy, include Robert Waldron, Chief Financial Officer at Crimson Midstream, who will become CFO of CorEnergy and Larry Alexander, President of Crimson California’s operations.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare