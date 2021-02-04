 

Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on February 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 23:00  |  26   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fiscal year 2021 third quarter (ended January 31, 2021) on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, February 22, 2021, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.

What:

Korn Ferry to Report Q3 FY2021 Earnings

 

Investor Live Webcast

 

 

Who:

Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer

 

Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer

 

Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

 

 

When:

12:00 p.m. EST, Monday, February 22, 2021

 

 

Where:

Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on February 22, 2021 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fiscal year 2021 third quarter (ended January 31, 2021) on Monday, February 22, 2021. A press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Grant Duncan Joins Korn Ferry
28.01.21
Korn Ferry Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
22.01.21
Korn Ferry Expands Presence in Russia
08.01.21
Charlie Falcone Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
06.01.21
Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services