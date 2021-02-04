Relevium Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

During 2020, the Coronavirus outbreak had a devastating effect and substantially changed the economic context of many small and medium-sized venture companies, driving down public company valuations and forcing a completely new paradigm in terms of consumer spending and behaviour. Consistent with previous conference calls, Aurelio Useche will be discussing how Relevium has managed to perform during these turbulent times, the strategic business model pivot, and to take a deep dive into the current and future context of the business.

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “ Company ” or “ Relevium ”), is pleased to invite all shareholders, partners, affiliates and interested parties to attend a “town hall” Investor Relations conference call to be hosted by Aurelio Useche, CEO.

“The events of 2020 which led to a global pandemic have affected business models and consumer priorities. I would like to share with all the participants, in an open forum format, the current and future implication of these changes for our Company. I look forward to your participation”, stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies.

DETAILS FOR THE CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time: Thursday February 11, 2021 at 4:15PM Eastern Time.





Thursday February 11, 2021 at 4:15PM Eastern Time. Registration: Attendees must register in advance by CLICKING HERE





Attendees must register in advance by CLICKING HERE Q&A Session: Please submit your questions to investors@releviumcorp.com using subject line “Question”



About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.