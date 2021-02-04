 

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record 4th Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021   

LODI, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced that the Company earned record net income of $58.7 million ($74.03 per share of common stock) for the year-ending December 31, 2020, a 4.8% increase over the prior year, resulting in a return on average assets of 1.43% and a return on average equity of 14.60%. Total deposits, loans and assets at year-end were $4.1 billion up 23.9%, $3.11 billion up 16.1% and $4.55 billion, up 22.3%, respectively, over the prior year.  

For the 4th quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $15.5 million ($19.54 per share of common stock), a 5.8% increase over the 4th quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 1.39% and return on average equity was 14.76%.

Kent Steinwert, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Company’s record net income of $58.7 million for the year and the earnings momentum experienced in the 4th quarter. This growth occurred despite significant headwinds from both a continuing low interest rate environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Importantly, credit quality remained strong which contributed to our solid operating metrics. We are working hard to protect our net interest margin in what is a very difficult interest rate and competitive environment and were able to improve our net interest margin to 3.86% in the 4th quarter versus 3.80% in the 3rd quarter.

We remain confident that our long-term strategy of focusing a large segment of our business on agribusiness and the production, processing and distribution of food supplies will somewhat buffer the Company from changes in the economic environment in California, the United States and globally. Demand for high quality, protein rich food is expected to grow in the future and California’s great Central Valley is a leading agricultural supplier of many important products.

We continue to keep all branches open and maintain regular business hours during this difficult time. Our staffing levels have remained stable during the COVID-19 crisis, due to our rigorous adherence to the California public health guidelines.

We actively participated in the federal government’s Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), originating $347.4 million of loans for 1,540 small business customers (of which $123.1 million has been forgiven and repaid by December 31, 2020), and we are now working with many of these customers as they file their applications for round two of the PPP. We collected $11.3 million of fees for originating these loans, and as of December 31, 2020 $4.6 million of these fees remain to be accreted to income in 2021. Under the CARES Act guidelines in 2020 we restructured $277.6 million of loans to help customers get through this difficult period. As of December 31, 2020 only $3.7 million of the restructured loans have not returned to payment status, whether interest-only or full principal and interest.  

