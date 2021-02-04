STEP Energy Services and Universal Chemical Solutions Agree to Deliver Post-Production Stimulation Services

Single Shot IOR is a patent-pending, post-production stimulation technique that uses liquid petroleum gasses (LPG) and proprietary chemistry to mobilize hydrocarbons in shale or tight sand, oil bearing reservoirs. The Single Shot IOR system is designed to combat post-production challenges and access unproduced pay that has been left behind by completion efforts.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) and Universal Chemical Solutions, Inc. (“UCS”) are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement that will facilitate the delivery of post-production stimulation services to energy producers working in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, Niobrara-DJ Basin and Bakken Formation.

“The opportunity to utilize STEP’s LPG fracturing equipment and intellectual property with UCS’ Single Shot IOR technology is expected to represent a marked advancement in improved oil recovery methods,” comments Mike Burvill, Vice-President, Business Development and Innovation of STEP. “STEP expects that producers will be able to increase recovery rates of their declining assets with a single pumping treatment into the hydrocarbon bearing reservoir. This could represent a substantial cost saving when compared to other high pressure, compression oil recovery operations.”

In collaboration with interested energy producers, well candidates will be identified by STEP and UCS using reservoir modelling expertise. Chief Executive Officer of UCS, Tadd Wallace adds, “UCS brings the cutting edge Single Shot IOR technology while STEP brings experience and the unique specialized equipment necessary to deliver this technology. We believe this relationship will provide significant value to the industry, especially in the current challenging environment for shale operators. We are excited to be a part of this effort to unlock resources previously thought to be unattainable.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Press Release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and STEP’s future performance and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “could”, “designed”, “expects”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. While STEP believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and may prove to be incorrect and should not be unduly relied upon.