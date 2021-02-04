 

STEP Energy Services and Universal Chemical Solutions Agree to Deliver Post-Production Stimulation Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 23:00  |  40   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) and Universal Chemical Solutions, Inc. (“UCS”) are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement that will facilitate the delivery of post-production stimulation services to energy producers working in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, Niobrara-DJ Basin and Bakken Formation.

Single Shot IOR is a patent-pending, post-production stimulation technique that uses liquid petroleum gasses (LPG) and proprietary chemistry to mobilize hydrocarbons in shale or tight sand, oil bearing reservoirs. The Single Shot IOR system is designed to combat post-production challenges and access unproduced pay that has been left behind by completion efforts.

“The opportunity to utilize STEP’s LPG fracturing equipment and intellectual property with UCS’ Single Shot IOR technology is expected to represent a marked advancement in improved oil recovery methods,” comments Mike Burvill, Vice-President, Business Development and Innovation of STEP. “STEP expects that producers will be able to increase recovery rates of their declining assets with a single pumping treatment into the hydrocarbon bearing reservoir. This could represent a substantial cost saving when compared to other high pressure, compression oil recovery operations.”

In collaboration with interested energy producers, well candidates will be identified by STEP and UCS using reservoir modelling expertise. Chief Executive Officer of UCS, Tadd Wallace adds, “UCS brings the cutting edge Single Shot IOR technology while STEP brings experience and the unique specialized equipment necessary to deliver this technology. We believe this relationship will provide significant value to the industry, especially in the current challenging environment for shale operators.  We are excited to be a part of this effort to unlock resources previously thought to be unattainable.”

Please visit https://www.stepenergyservices.com/services/innovation for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Press Release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and STEP’s future performance and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “could”, “designed”, “expects”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. While STEP believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and may prove to be incorrect and should not be unduly relied upon.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STEP Energy Services and Universal Chemical Solutions Agree to Deliver Post-Production Stimulation Services CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) and Universal Chemical Solutions, Inc. (“UCS”) are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement that will facilitate the delivery of post-production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
STEP Energy Services Ltd. Provides Updated Outlook & to Attend at the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference