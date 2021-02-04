 

Syncora Holdings Ltd. Announces Meeting Date and Record Date for 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Syncora” or the “Company”) today announced that Syncora’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 am ET (the “Annual General Meeting”). The meeting will be held via conference call. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual General Meeting will be the close of business on February 12, 2021. A proxy statement containing additional information, including the dial-in instructions for the meeting, will be sent to shareholders on the record date in advance of the Annual General Meeting. The proxy can also be accessed on the Company’s website www.shlholdings.com by clicking the Investor Relations tab and by clicking the Proxies tab.   

Important Information

This press release contains statements about future results, plans and events that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.  The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release.  In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “comfortable with,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s GAAP financial statements posted on its website at www.shlholdings.com.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact 
Scott Beinhacker
1-212-478-3699
sbeinhacker@shlholdings.com 

Source: Syncora Holdings Ltd. 




