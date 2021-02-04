 

Schwazze Acquires Two Additional Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), today announced that it has closed on the asset purchase of an additional two Star Buds Colorado dispensaries located in Denver, CO.

This follows the successful acquisition and integration of six Star Buds retail locations in Colorado in December 2020. The Company plans to acquire the remaining five Star Buds in Colorado by the end of March, for a total of 13. Total consideration for this most recent acquisition was approximately $9.3 million, consisting of $3.5 million in cash, $3.5 million in sellers’s notes, and $2.3 million in Preferred Stock (at a price of $1,000 per share).

Star Buds is a recognized and successful retail cannabis operator in the United States and is home to a wide selection of strains, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and best-in-class customer service.

“Star Buds is a premier cannabis industry brand and we are thrilled to have now acquired 8 of 13 Colorado locations, with the remaining five locations expected to be acquired by the end of next month. Expanding our portfolio with additional Star Buds dispensaries builds on our customer-centric focus, significantly expands our retail operations footprint, and is expected to increase returns to shareholders,” said Justin Dye, Chief Executive Officer of Schwazze.

Dye continued, “Upon the projected closing of all 13 Star Buds locations in Colorado, Schwazze’s retail footprint will expand to 17 total dispensary locations in the Denver metro and southern Colorado region. Schwazze also has aggressive expansion plans underway in other areas of the state, positioning Schwazze to be the premiere cannabis seed to sale company in Colorado.”

“We are thrilled that an additional two Colorado Star Buds retail locations are joining the Schwazze portfolio and look forward to the final five dispensaries being acquired soon. Becoming a part of Schwazze provides exciting opportunities for Star Buds’ employees, customers and the Colorado cannabis industry,” said Brian Ruden, Star Buds owner, operator, and Schwazze Board Member.

Transaction Background

On June 8, 2020, Schwazze announced that it had reached definitive agreements to acquire all 13 Star Buds locations in Colorado, which are represented by 13 different ownership groups and agreements. On December 21, 2020, Schwazze announced the closing of the asset purchase of the first six of 13 Star Buds Colorado retail locations.

