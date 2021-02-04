Pennsylvania American Water Opens 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program for High School Seniors

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that applications are being accepted for its 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in the water and wastewater industry. The program is designed to support outstanding students living in Pennsylvania American Water’s service territories who are charting a course of study in specific fields, from engineering to environmental science.

Be high school seniors

Live in a household that is served by Pennsylvania American Water (but may attend college outside of our service area)

Plan to attend a two- or four-year college or technical school

Plan to study environmental science, biology, engineering or chemistry

“We believe in this opportunity to assist our best and brightest students who are interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “By attracting scholars to those fields that are vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop the talent in our communities for the long-term benefit of the environment.”

Students can apply for the 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship online at the company’s website, under the News & Community tab. Applications can be completed online or downloaded from the website and submitted by mail. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by April 2, 2021. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive their awards in May. Family members of Pennsylvania American Water employees are not eligible to participate.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006144/en/