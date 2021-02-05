NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Revenues for the full year 2020 were $6.09 billion, operating loss was $2.43 billion, and net loss was $2.54 billion, or $6.62 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $350 million, or 5.7 percent of sales.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $1.33 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $347 million, or -26.1 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“Other Items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $236 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) decreased $54 million sequentially to $17 million, or 1.3 percent of sales.

“Throughout a year in which the petroleum industry faced historic challenges, our team successfully generated $700 million in free cash flow, reduced annual fixed costs by several hundred million dollars, and launched new products in both oil and gas and renewables,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO. “Nevertheless, the operating environment remains extremely difficult as international and offshore oilfield activity declined steadily throughout 2020, pressuring our longer-cycle capital equipment business.”

“During the fourth quarter, rising oilfield activity and revenues in North America were not enough to offset the declines in international and offshore markets, as customers continued to defer purchases and project approvals. However, while we expect the next two quarters will remain challenging, steadily improving commodity prices, rising North American drilling activity, encouraging news from global vaccination efforts, gradually reopening economies, and increasing interest in offshore wind energy should lead to rising orders for NOV as the year progresses. We are optimistic that the petroleum industry will realize a meaningful recovery in the second half of the year.”

Wellbore Technologies

Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $373 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of three percent from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 51 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues resulted from increased drilling activity levels in North America partially offset by declines in international and offshore markets. Operating loss, which included $46 million in Other Items, was $78 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $9 million sequentially and $131 million from the prior year to $12 million, or 3.2 percent of sales.

Completion & Production Solutions

Completion & Production Solutions generated revenues of $546 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of nine percent from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 32 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower backlog and logistical disruptions from COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to the sequential decline. Operating loss, which included $43 million in Other Items, was $31 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $35 million sequentially and $68 million from the prior year to $28 million, or 5.1 percent of sales.

New orders booked improved 27 percent sequentially to $215 million, representing a book-to-bill of 66 percent when compared to the $328 million of orders shipped from backlog. Backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions at December 31, 2020 was $696 million.

Rig Technologies

Rig Technologies generated revenues of $437 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of three percent from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 42 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Declining offshore drilling activity levels resulting in lower capital equipment backlog contributed to the sequential decline in revenues. Operating loss, which included $132 million in Other Items, was $132 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $9 million sequentially and $93 million from the prior year to $19 million, or 4.3 percent of sales.

New orders booked during the quarter totaled $190 million, representing a book-to-bill of 105 percent when compared to the $181 million of orders shipped from backlog. At December 31, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $2.7 billion.

Other Corporate Items

During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $236 million in restructuring charges, primarily due to inventory reserves, severance costs and facility closures. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total debt of $1.83 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.69 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Significant Achievements

NOV continues to solidify its position as the market leader in the offshore wind turbine installation vessel market. In the fourth quarter, NOV secured awards for the design and jacking systems for the first U.S.-built, Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel. NOV also secured a crane upgrade order for a customer who is upgrading an existing vessel’s capacity for the heavier weights of the larger, next generation of offshore wind turbines. Additionally, NOV recently won an award from a European contractor for the design, jacking system and cranes for another wind turbine installation vessel.

NOV recently completed the installation of TK-Liner systems for two geothermal wells in Holland. TK-Liner is a high-performance glass-reinforced epoxy lining system designed to protect new and used tubulars in corrosive environments. Following the successful delivery and installation of these two systems, the customer placed additional orders for delivery in the first half of 2021.

NOV continues to expand its digital presence in the global completions market with updates to its CTES Cerberus and OrionNET software systems. The market-leading solutions are used to model fatigue life, tubing forces, and hydraulics in coiled tubing, wireline and jointed pipe operations. Improved cloud functionality enables better use of real-time data from remote operations by engineers in the field as well as in the office, enhancing operational efficiencies and well productivity through improved analysis and decision making.

Adoption of NOV’s SelectShift drilling motor technology accelerated meaningfully in the fourth quarter. More customers are realizing the benefit of the tool’s ability to change bend settings quickly and reliably while downhole. NOV also recently introduced the SelectShift 1,000, which combines the versatility of SelectShift with an all-new ERT power section capable of delivering an industry-leading 1,000 horsepower to the drill bit.

NOV’s Vector Series 40 drilling motor with an ERT power section was used in combination with a rotary steerable system to drill a record lateral in Northeastern U.S. during the quarter. The motor and power section enabled a customer to drill the longest single run lateral in the Marcellus to date.

NOV secured an order for two 1,000-horsepower land rig packages to a customer in the Middle East. The rigs are equipped with fully-automated pipe-handling systems, NOVOS drilling automation and the Maestro Power Management system, which uses data acquired through NOVOS to optimize the power consumption and load balancing of the rig components throughout the drilling process, resulting in significant fuel consumption savings.

NOV’s Quality Tubing 2.625-inch ATP-130 coiled tubing string set a performance record in the Permian Basin. The string completed 64 runs on 48 jobs and reached 1,266,489 running feet before our customer retired the string, making it NOV’s most successful 2.625-inch string. NOV also manufactured two of the longest Quality Tubing 2.875-inch outside diameter coiled tubing strings in its history for a valued customer in the Middle East. The 2.875-inch strings measure greater than 30,000 feet in length, which equates to over 5½ miles of continuously milled coiled tubing, weighing approximately 214,000 pounds per string.

NOV successfully installed and commissioned a TruScope A/S inspection system for a leading materials research institution in Asia. This high-speed tubular inspection system combines ultrasonic and electromagnetic test methods for the detection of tube body defects. In a single pass, the system detects, evaluates, and classifies transverse, longitudinal, and oblique internal and external flaws as well as wall thickness variations and laminations.

NOV won several orders for its glass-reinforced epoxy (“GRE”) products. NOV successfully signed a contract with a major shipbuilder in Asia to provide ballast, sea water, and marine growth prevention system GRE lines for a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be used in Brazil. NOV also won awards to supply the topside GRE piping for the seawater, drain, and produced water systems for an FPSO in Guyana and GRE piping for the seawater and drain systems for an offshore platform in Asia.

NOV INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Revenue: Wellbore Technologies $ 373 $ 764 $ 361 $ 1,867 $ 3,214 Completion & Production Solutions 546 799 601 2,433 2,771 Rig Technologies 437 759 449 1,919 2,682 Eliminations (29 ) (41 ) (27 ) (129 ) (188 ) Total revenue 1,327 2,281 1,384 6,090 8,479 Gross profit (loss) (66 ) 376 139 434 845 Gross profit (loss) % -5.0 % 16.5 % 10.0 % 7.1 % 10.0 % Selling, general, and administrative 235 289 213 968 1,303 Long-lived asset impairment — 436 — 1,891 5,821 Operating loss (301 ) (349 ) (74 ) (2,425 ) (6,279 ) Interest and financial costs (19 ) (25 ) (21 ) (84 ) (100 ) Interest income 2 4 — 7 20 Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates (10 ) (7 ) (11 ) (260 ) (13 ) Other income (expense), net 2 (54 ) (8 ) (17 ) (90 ) Loss before income taxes (326 ) (431 ) (114 ) (2,779 ) (6,462 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22 (46 ) (61 ) (242 ) (369 ) Net loss (348 ) (385 ) (53 ) (2,537 ) (6,093 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) — 2 5 2 Net loss attributable to Company $ (347 ) $ (385 ) $ (55 ) $ (2,542 ) $ (6,095 ) Per share data: Basic $ (0.90 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (6.62 ) $ (15.96 ) Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (6.62 ) $ (15.96 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 385 382 385 384 382 Diluted 385 382 385 384 382

NOV INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,692 $ 1,171 Receivables, net 1,274 1,855 Inventories, net 1,408 2,197 Contract assets 611 643 Other current assets 224 247 Total current assets 5,209 6,113 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,927 2,354 Lease right-of-use assets 566 674 Goodwill and intangibles, net 2,020 3,659 Other assets 207 349 Total assets $ 9,929 $ 13,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 489 $ 715 Accrued liabilities 863 949 Contract liabilities 354 427 Current portion of lease liabilities 110 114 Accrued income taxes 51 42 Total current liabilities 1,867 2,247 Long-term debt 1,834 1,989 Lease liabilities 612 674 Other liabilities 337 393 Total liabilities 4,650 5,303 Total stockholders’ equity 5,279 7,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,929 $ 13,149

NOV INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,537 ) $ (6,093 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 352 533 Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment 1,378 3,612 Long-lived asset impairment 513 2,209 Working capital and other operating items, net 1,220 453 Net cash provided by operating activities 926 714 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (226 ) (233 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14 ) (180 ) Other 96 98 Net cash used in investing activities (144 ) (315 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings against lines of credit and other debt 36 511 Payments against lines of credit and other debt (217 ) (1,000 ) Cash dividends paid (19 ) (77 ) Other (59 ) (81 ) Net cash used in financing activities (259 ) (647 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (2 ) (8 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 521 (256 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,171 1,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,692 $ 1,171

NOV INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In millions)

The Company discloses Adjusted EBITDA (defined as Operating Profit excluding Depreciation, Amortization and, when applicable, Other Items) in its periodic earnings press releases and other public disclosures to provide investors additional information about the results of ongoing operations. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate and manage the business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, such as Net Income. Other Items include impairment charges, inventory charges and severance and other restructuring costs.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Operating profit (loss): Wellbore Technologies $ (78 ) $ (317 ) $ (50 ) $ (858 ) $ (3,551 ) Completion & Production Solutions (31 ) 57 25 (977 ) (1,934 ) Rig Technologies (132 ) (23 ) (3 ) (362 ) (524 ) Eliminations and corporate costs (60 ) (66 ) (46 ) (228 ) (270 ) Total operating profit (loss) $ (301 ) $ (349 ) $ (74 ) $ (2,425 ) $ (6,279 ) Other Items: Wellbore Technologies $ 46 $ 410 $ 26 $ 849 $ 3,794 Completion & Production Solutions 43 13 23 1,132 2,042 Rig Technologies 132 114 12 402 784 Corporate 15 — 1 40 11 Total Other Items $ 236 $ 537 $ 62 $ 2,423 $ 6,631 Depreciation & amortization: Wellbore Technologies $ 44 $ 50 $ 45 $ 187 $ 284 Completion & Production Solutions 16 26 15 75 150 Rig Technologies 19 21 19 77 87 Corporate 3 3 4 13 12 Total depreciation & amortization $ 82 $ 100 $ 83 $ 352 $ 533 Adjusted EBITDA: Wellbore Technologies $ 12 $ 143 $ 21 $ 178 $ 527 Completion & Production Solutions 28 96 63 230 258 Rig Technologies 19 112 28 117 347 Eliminations and corporate costs (42 ) (63 ) (41 ) (175 ) (247 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 17 $ 288 $ 71 $ 350 $ 885 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company $ (347 ) $ (385 ) $ (55 ) $ (2,542 ) $ (6,095 ) Noncontrolling interests (1 ) — 2 5 2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22 (46 ) (61 ) (242 ) (369 ) Interest expense 19 25 21 84 100 Interest income (2 ) (4 ) — (7 ) (20 ) Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliate 10 7 11 260 13 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) 54 8 17 90 Depreciation and amortization 82 100 83 352 533 Other Items 236 537 62 2,423 6,631 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 17 $ 288 $ 71 $ 350 $ 885

