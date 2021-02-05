 

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 00:16  |  50   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “QFTA.U” beginning February 5, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one half-share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and redeemable warrants, are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “QFTA” and “QFTA WS,” respectively.

The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. 

Chardan acted as sole book running manager in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) on February 4, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004 or by calling (646) 465-9001. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any region or sector, it intends to focus its efforts on identifying high-growth financial services and FinTech businesses as targets for its initial business combination.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to its proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and its search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
John Schaible
CEO
Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation
IR@qftacorp.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public Offering Tampa, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to trade on the New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Gen III Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units