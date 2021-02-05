 

Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 00:43  |  47   |   |   

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba,” “Alibaba Group” or the “company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of US$5 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”), including the sustainability notes being issued under its sustainable finance framework as identified below, consisting of:

US$1,500,000,000 2.125% notes due 2031 at an issue price per note of 99.839%;

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.!
Long
Basispreis 255,12€
Hebel 14,63
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 281,09€
Hebel 14,63
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

US$1,000,000,000 2.700% notes due 2041 at an issue price per note of 99.265% (the “Sustainability Notes”);

US$1,500,000,000 3.150% notes due 2051 at an issue price per note of 99.981%; and

US$1,000,000,000 3.250% notes due 2061 at an issue price per note of 99.978%.

The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alibaba intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes (excluding the Sustainability Notes) for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses, and use the net proceeds of the sale of the Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible projects (the “Eligible Projects”) in accordance with its sustainable finance framework as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available, relating to the offering. Examples of Eligible Projects include those in the sectors of green buildings, energy efficiency, COVID-19 crisis response, renewable energy and circular economy and design.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of the Notes, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of debt securities was filed with the SEC on February 2, 2021 and became effective upon filing. The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus included in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Alibaba, das Tor zum chin. Markt

Diskussion: Alibaba rockt Zahlen und boomt in der Cloud: Was Investoren wissen müssen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba,” “Alibaba Group” or the “company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of US$5 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
PayPal, Ebay, Canada Goose, Clorox, Apple, Alibaba - Opening Bell
03.02.21
Einschätzung: AMAZON | Jeff Bezos macht den Abflug. Aktie verkaufen?
03.02.21
Alibaba, Weibo, Snap, Twitter, Pinduoduo, Alphabet, Amazon, CureVac - Opening Bell
03.02.21
Wow! Fantastisches Wachstum der Alibaba-Aktie in „besonderem“ Quartal
03.02.21
Marktstratege Lipkow: Silber auch ohne Hype ein Kauf? Zahlen und Big Tech im Check
03.02.21
Aktien Asien: Aufwärtsbewegung hält an - Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach
02.02.21
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
02.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung setzt sich schwungvoll fort
02.02.21
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich schwungvoll fort
02.02.21
S&P 500, Pfizer, BioNTech, Alibaba, JD.com, Amazon, Peloton, Gamestop, AMC Entertainment - Opening Bell

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
2.156
Alibaba, das Tor zum chin. Markt
03.02.21
417
Alibaba rockt Zahlen und boomt in der Cloud: Was Investoren wissen müssen
14.01.21
3
Mächtig(er) Regulierungs-Druck für Alibaba & Co. – Diese Aktie ist die Alternative!
22.10.20
44
Börsengang im Oktober: Payment-Riese Ant Financial vor Sprung aufs Parkett: Von China aus in die Wel
17.06.20
2
168 Prozent Plus seit 2016 : Rumms! Plattform-Index schlägt Nasdaq, DAX und Dow Jones – Analyst Hasl