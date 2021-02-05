Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba,” “Alibaba Group” or the “company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of US$5 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”), including the sustainability notes being issued under its sustainable finance framework as identified below, consisting of:

US$1,000,000,000 2.700% notes due 2041 at an issue price per note of 99.265% (the “Sustainability Notes”);

US$1,500,000,000 3.150% notes due 2051 at an issue price per note of 99.981%; and

US$1,000,000,000 3.250% notes due 2061 at an issue price per note of 99.978%.

The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alibaba intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes (excluding the Sustainability Notes) for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses, and use the net proceeds of the sale of the Sustainability Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible projects (the “Eligible Projects”) in accordance with its sustainable finance framework as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available, relating to the offering. Examples of Eligible Projects include those in the sectors of green buildings, energy efficiency, COVID-19 crisis response, renewable energy and circular economy and design.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of the Notes, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of debt securities was filed with the SEC on February 2, 2021 and became effective upon filing. The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus included in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available.