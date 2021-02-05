 

Empire Life Investments Inc. announces changes in risk ratings of certain funds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 00:37  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO , Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) announced that the risk ratings for the funds listed below have changed as indicated.

Fund Prior Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Empire Life Emblem Balanced Portfolio Low Low to medium
Empire Life Monthly Income Mutual Fund Low Low to medium
Empire Life Emblem Moderate Growth Portfolio Low Low to medium
Empire Life Dividend Growth Mutual Fund Low to medium Medium

Empire reviews the risk rating for each fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review, and are not results of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company’s mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2020 Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.2 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their financial advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.

Contact:
Julie Tompkins
VP, Corporate Services & Chief Communications Officer
(613) 548-1890 Ext. 3301
Julie.tompkins@empire.ca




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empire Life Investments Inc. announces changes in risk ratings of certain funds TORONTO , Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) announced that the risk ratings for the funds listed below have changed as indicated. FundPrior Risk RatingNew Risk RatingEmpire Life Emblem Balanced PortfolioLowLow to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Gen III Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Empire Life Investments Acquires Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp