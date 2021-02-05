Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $127.5 million, before the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Terns. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from the Company an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Terns’ common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol “TERN” on February 5, 2021. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.