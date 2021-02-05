Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.75 per share (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of certain non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (the “Reliance Acquisition”). The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Reliance Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Reliance Acquisition. If the Reliance Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay or redeem outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
BofA Securities is acting as representative of the underwriters and is a joint book-running manager for the Offering. RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup and Truist Securities are also serving as joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; Wells Fargo Securities, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department (fax no: (212) 214-5918); Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); and Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department, Email: truistsecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.
