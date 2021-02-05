COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering

COVA Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,915,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. The units are expected to commence trading on February 5, 2021 on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “COVAU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “COVA” and “COVAW,” respectively.

The Company was formed by Crescent Cove Advisors LP (“Crescent Cove”) for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target in the high growth technology and tech-enabled businesses in Southeast Asia in the consumer internet, ecommerce, and software industries, but may pursue a target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry, sector or geographic location. Based in San Francisco, Crescent Cove is a leading credit-focused investment firm that has built an exceptional track record investing in high growth ventures within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) middle-market, differentiated by its speed and flexibility in solving complex financing needs for tech entrepreneurs.