 

PointCentral Integrates with Hostfully for Seamless, Contact-Free Access to Vacation Rentals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 02:12  |  38   |   |   

PointCentral today announced a new integration with Hostfully, an end-to-end property management platform, that improves keyless access and smart property automation management. Property managers use PointCentral’s cloud-based property automation platform to remotely monitor and control access and energy use at their connected rental properties. Now, property managers can offer contactless check-in to incoming guests through an automated data transfer between PointCentral and Hostfully that creates and sends smart lock access codes to guests based on reservation dates.

The seamless connection gives property managers single-point access to both platforms and provides a safer, more convenient rental experience for everyone.

“We are proud to welcome Hostfully into our family of integrated property management platforms,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “This is another important step in our platform evolution that delivers additional value to our existing customers and creates opportunities to expand our customer base. With heightened awareness of health concerns and efforts to limit interactions with people, it’s important that property managers have access to our digital key access solution directly within any vacation property management platform they use.”

A comprehensive property management platform that includes property automation can help property managers streamline their operations, improve security and maximize incomes. Statistics from Entrata and on iPropertyManagement.com suggest that most vacation rentals are booked online and that renters are willing to pay more for smart-enabled properties.

“At Hostfully, we are constantly improving our Property Management Platform (PMP) to help vacation rental owners optimize operations and revenue," said David Jacoby, Hostfully's president and co-founder. "By adding PointCentral as an integration partner, we are able to offer our managers a seamless keyless access system, which not only improves the guest experience, but reduces the need for expensive and repetitive tasks by the managers and their staff.”

A one-hour webinar hosted by PointCentral and Hostfully on “What Smart Property Managers Should Know About Smart Home Technology” will be held Thursday, February 18th at 2pm ET. Registration is free; click here to register.

About PointCentral
 PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/pr.

About Alarm.com
 Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PointCentral Integrates with Hostfully for Seamless, Contact-Free Access to Vacation Rentals PointCentral today announced a new integration with Hostfully, an end-to-end property management platform, that improves keyless access and smart property automation management. Property managers use PointCentral’s cloud-based property automation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Alarm.com Wins Multiple Awards for New Products at CES 2021
26.01.21
Alarm.com to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 25, 2021
15.01.21
 Alarm.com Prices $435.0 Million 0% Convertible Senior Notes Offering (up 47.5% Conversion Premium)
13.01.21
Alarm.com Announces Proposed Private Placement of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
11.01.21
Alarm.com Develops the First Touchless Video Doorbell
11.01.21
Alarm.com Unveils New Flex IO Sensor for Security Without Boundaries

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.07.20
2
Alarm.com - Smarte Alarmanlagen wird zum Smarthome Anbieter mit Cloudabos