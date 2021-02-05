 

Pharvaris Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 02:08  |  45   |   |   

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,270,500 of its ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $20.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $165.4 million. In addition, Pharvaris has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,240,575 ordinary shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 5, 2021 under the symbol "PHVS."

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and Oppenheimer & Co. and Kempen & Co are acting as co-managers. A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255; or, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pharvaris N.V.

Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. Pharvaris brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharvaris Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units