Janus Henderson Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; the ‘Company’) announces today the pricing of the secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares of common stock by its largest stockholder, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the ‘Selling Stockholder’), at a price of $29.25 per share. The Company has agreed to purchase, as part of the offering, 8,048,360 shares of common stock through the underwriters pursuant to the Company’s previously announced repurchase program at the price at which the shares of common stock are sold to the public in the offering, less the underwriting discount. The Company intends to fund the repurchase with cash on hand. The repurchased shares will be cancelled and no longer outstanding following the completion of the repurchase.

The offering will result in the Selling Stockholder exiting its entire ownership position in the Company. The Selling Stockholder will receive all the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.