 

Janus Henderson Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG; the ‘Company’) announces today the pricing of the secondary offering of 30,668,922 shares of common stock by its largest stockholder, Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (the ‘Selling Stockholder’), at a price of $29.25 per share. The Company has agreed to purchase, as part of the offering, 8,048,360 shares of common stock through the underwriters pursuant to the Company’s previously announced repurchase program at the price at which the shares of common stock are sold to the public in the offering, less the underwriting discount. The Company intends to fund the repurchase with cash on hand. The repurchased shares will be cancelled and no longer outstanding following the completion of the repurchase.

The offering will result in the Selling Stockholder exiting its entire ownership position in the Company. The Selling Stockholder will receive all the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The secondary offering is occurring simultaneously in the United States and internationally through underwriters led by sole book-running manager Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, including the preliminary prospectus supplement dated 4 February 2021, for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, when available, if you request them by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at +1 866 471 2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

