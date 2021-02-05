Veracyte Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 7,432,433 Shares of Common Stock
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,432,433 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Veracyte, are expected to be approximately $550 million. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of $400 million in shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company granted to the underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,114,864 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Veracyte intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to finance its acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, Inc. Veracyte intends to use the remaining net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so (other than with respect to Decipher Biosciences, Inc.).
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as a book-running manager and BTIG, LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers.
The shares will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 3, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 01220, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105.
