Veracyte Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 7,432,433 Shares of Common Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,432,433 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Veracyte, are expected to be approximately $550 million. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced size of $400 million in shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company granted to the underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,114,864 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Veracyte intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to finance its acquisition of Decipher Biosciences, Inc. Veracyte intends to use the remaining net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so (other than with respect to Decipher Biosciences, Inc.).