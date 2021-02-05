SmileDirectClub, Inc. Prices Upsized $650,000,000 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub”) (NASDAQ: SDC) today announced the pricing of its offering of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. SmileDirectClub also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $97,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of SmileDirectClub, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before August 1, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after August 1, 2025, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. SmileDirectClub will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at SmileDirectClub’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at SmileDirectClub’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after February 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of SmileDirectClub’s Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest and additional interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The initial conversion rate is 55.3710 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $18.06 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 40.0% over the last reported sale of $12.90 per share of SmileDirectClub’s Class A common stock on February 4, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.