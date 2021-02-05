algoWatt S.p.A. , a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA), after examining the separate preliminary results (announced on 16 December 2020), also analysed the industrial results achieved during the 2020 financial year. The results indicate a consistent advancement of the business , which reflects the preliminary figure of growth in the value of production (equal to Euro 18.9 million approximately +9% ) achieved in full pandemic, compared to the corresponding value of the previous year. In particular, alongside the consolidation of economic and technological results achieved thanks to the improved and updated guidance with the merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco, algoWatt has laid the foundations of the pillars that will support the growth assumed in the business plan 2021-2024, currently being defined and approved.

Business Unit Breakdown

The Green Energy Utility BU consolidated its technological leadership in the remote control segment for the transmission and distribution networks of the main operators in the sector, improving the backlog of orders and the customer portfolio and increasing the contribution to the EBITDA margin. Tangible results were achieved with the new strategic and technological consulting service applied to the main innovative trends in the sector. Significant acceleration was given to the acquisition of skills and the activation of partnerships on energy storage, one of the key components for innovative projects aimed at the Smart Grid, the innovative Fast Reserve service (in which AlgoWatt has developed original and competitive support solutions for utilities), passing through the Capacity Market and the Energy Communities, and finally the Vehicle 2 Grid. Finally, the company has enhanced and innovated its historic position as a technological leader in renewable energy production, generating advanced asset management solutions in particular for the photovoltaic and hydroelectric sectors and for plant O&M.

The Green Enterprise & City BU has extended the scope of its solutions component to include leading and well-established customers in industry and the tertiary sector. It has begun to apply the proprietary solutions of the AI-Green line, based on the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies to environmental and industrial processes. algoWatt has made significant investments in training for the development of new solutions aimed at remote control of the railway sector, the most energy-intensive of all, which will begin to bear fruit in 2021. The pooling of the decades of expertise of Softeco and TerniErnergia has enabled the construction of a complete, modular and replicable proposal for the residential, tertiary, industrial and public administration sectors. To this end, a new consultancy service has been developed to identify the most suitable incentive tool to optimise the return on investment in energy efficiency and sustainability.