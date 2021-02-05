 

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism

Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism

Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism

- Multimetal company generated operating EBT of € 82 million (previous year: € 31 million) in first quarter of fiscal year 2020/21

- Positive outlook on current fiscal year due to high plant availability and good market conditions

- Target range for operating EBT for the fiscal year raised to
€ 270 - 330 million

Hamburg, February 5, 2021 - Aurubis AG has released its final figures for Q1 of fiscal year 2020/21. The company generated operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) of € 82 million (previous year: € 31 million). Two weeks ago, Aurubis increased the forecast for the current fiscal year in its entirety and now expects operating EBT between € 270 million and € 330 million. At the start of the fiscal year, the operating EBT estimate was between € 210 million and € 270 million. The company now forecasts an operating return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9 to 12 % instead of the previous forecast of 8 to 11 %.

Positive signals in all market segments

The main factors behind the increase in the forecast are significantly increased refining charges for recycling materials and high ongoing metal prices. Aurubis expects the latter to remain at their current high level as the fiscal year continues. Moreover, demand for wire rod and shapes is rising. A clear market recovery is evident for flat rolled products as well, owing to rising incoming orders from the automotive sector in particular. The spot markets for sulfuric acid overseas and in Europe are also signaling a substantial increase in demand for Q2 of the fiscal year.

On the raw material markets, Aurubis expects a good supply situation for concentrates as well as recycling materials. The supply of both has been secured for the plants into Q3 of the current fiscal year. Furthermore, Aurubis anticipates higher plant availability compared to last fiscal year.

