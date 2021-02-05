Cummins and Isuzu Announce Global Mid-Range Powertrain and Advanced Engineering Collaboration

“We are pleased to take another step forward in the partnership by powering Isuzu vehicles with Cummins engines in global markets,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to harness our respective strengths and drive innovation in advanced diesel and other technology solutions.”

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Isuzu Motors Limited (Isuzu) announced agreements for a global mid-range diesel powertrain and an advanced engineering collaboration, marking another step forward in the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP). The partnership, formed in May 2019, formalized a business structure for the two companies to evaluate and carry out opportunities to jointly develop and bring new diesel and alternate powertrains to global markets.

“Cummins and Isuzu have been working on our partnership based on strong trusts in each other. I am pleased to announce today our first step in this collaboration. We will accelerate holistic collaboration in joint research for advanced engineering capabilities and further developments in advanced diesel technologies to deliver optimum trucks and powertrains to customers all over the world,” said Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Limited.

Under this global mid-range diesel collaboration agreement, Cummins will provide Isuzu mid-range B6.7 diesel platforms for use in medium-size trucks to meet global customer needs. Cummins and Isuzu will closely work together to integrate the engine with Isuzu’s chassis and to meet Japan’s emission regulations. Isuzu chassis powered by Cummins B6.7 diesel platform engines will be introduced in North America in 2021, and in Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions at a later date.

This collaboration will allow both companies to best serve end user needs across the globe while optimizing their respective investments in both diesel and emerging technologies. The engines for trucks built in Japan will be assembled at Isuzu’s plant located in Tochigi, Japan.

Isuzu and Cummins also entered into an Advanced Technology Agreement, to conduct joint research for various powertrain technologies using the companies’ respective advanced engineering capabilities. Both companies are committed to further enhance efficiency and emissions capability of their advanced diesel products. As part of the path to carbon neutral, Isuzu and Cummins have recently expanded the partnership discussions to include new power sources, including electrical powertrain technologies.

Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future power sources for commercial vehicles in terms of power, quality, reliability, emissions and fuel efficiency. Together, the companies believe there may be further opportunities to benefit from each other’s unique strengths by harnessing each other’s products and technology to drive global growth.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology leader headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA). Cummins is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of reliable clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other non-traditional power sources. Established in 1919, Cummins serves customers in over 190 countries and territories around the world as an independent engine manufacturer. More information can be found at www.cummins.com.

About Isuzu

Isuzu, is a leading global automobile company, based in Tokyo, Japan and is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sale and service of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. Isuzu products are sold in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It's Japan’s No. 1 light-duty truck brand and ELF holds top shares in many countries and is acclaimed as the global standard in light-duty trucks. D-MAX pick-up truck has been manufactured and exported to approximately 120 countries from its production base in Thailand. More information can be found at www.isuzu.co.jp.

