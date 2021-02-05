 

SpareBank 1 SMN Good profit performance and strong growth in a demanding year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 07:00  |  58   |   |   

In the crisis year of 2020, SpareBank 1 SMN kept a steady course and achieved strong growth in all of the group’s lines of business. Despite demanding conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group delivered a net profit of NOK 1,978m. This was NOK 585m down on the previous year.

The fall in net profit is due to high loss provisions prompted by the pandemic and the crisis in the offshore industry. Losses on loans in 2020 amounted to NOK 951m, compared with NOK 299m in 2019. Net interest income and commission income increased by NOK 354m to NOK 5,331m. The increase was particularly marked for loans and deposits, and for SpareBank 1 SMN Regnskapshuset and SpareBank 1 Markets. Operating expenses increased by NOK 155m to NOK 2,952m. This increase is mainly due to reorganisation costs of NOK 83m and NOK 42m from increased activity among the subsidiaries.

“We have spent the crisis reorganising, and were well under way on efficiency improvements with a view to increasing the group’s competitive power. We are now well into the process of achieving our goal of an annual profit growth of NOK 400m, about half of which is down to reduced costs”, says group CEO Jan-Frode Janson.

Increased lending and strong growth in all business lines
SpareBank 1 SMN recorded strong growth in loans and deposits alike in 2020. Lending increased by 9 per cent, and overall deposits by 13.5 per cent. This is a substantial increase over the previous year. In 2020 the group strengthened its market share in Central Norway, and in December was chosen by the City of Trondheim as its new main bank.

“We know the region better than anyone and have faith in the people who live and work here. For almost 200 years SpareBank 1 SMN has followed people and businesses in Central Norway through their ups and downs. We have also done so through the present crisis by keeping a cool head and continuing to lend money to people and viable businesses”, says Mr Janson.

In addition to high lending and deposit growth to personal and corporate clients alike, the subsidiaries have also shown a positive trend. SpareBank 1 Regnskapshuset SMN posted a profit of NOK 110m, compared with NOK 108m in 2019. SpareBank 1 Markets increased its profit to NOK 179m, up NOK 136m from the previous year. Eiendomsmegler 1 Midt-Norge strengthened its profit by NOK 21m to NOK 52m.

Community dividend again in 2021
After record-high profit in 2019 and a solid equity capital situation, the supervisory board of SpareBank 1 SMN chose to allocate NOK 200m to the distribution of community dividend in 2020. Of this figure, NOK 100m was earmarked for the group’s Covid-19 response in favour of the region’s voluntary sector. In addition, all parts of the group have gone to great lengths to help people and businesses through the crisis.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Good profit performance and strong growth in a demanding year In the crisis year of 2020, SpareBank 1 SMN kept a steady course and achieved strong growth in all of the group’s lines of business. Despite demanding conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group delivered a net profit of NOK 1,978m. This was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2021
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Notice of election meeting for the holders of Equity Capital Certificates (ECCs) in SpareBank 1 SMN.
22.01.21
Corr: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts
22.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts
14.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
13.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating issuance of senior non-preferred bond