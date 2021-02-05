The fall in net profit is due to high loss provisions prompted by the pandemic and the crisis in the offshore industry. Losses on loans in 2020 amounted to NOK 951m, compared with NOK 299m in 2019. Net interest income and commission income increased by NOK 354m to NOK 5,331m. The increase was particularly marked for loans and deposits, and for SpareBank 1 SMN Regnskapshuset and SpareBank 1 Markets. Operating expenses increased by NOK 155m to NOK 2,952m. This increase is mainly due to reorganisation costs of NOK 83m and NOK 42m from increased activity among the subsidiaries.

In the crisis year of 2020, SpareBank 1 SMN kept a steady course and achieved strong growth in all of the group’s lines of business. Despite demanding conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group delivered a net profit of NOK 1,978m. This was NOK 585m down on the previous year.

“We have spent the crisis reorganising, and were well under way on efficiency improvements with a view to increasing the group’s competitive power. We are now well into the process of achieving our goal of an annual profit growth of NOK 400m, about half of which is down to reduced costs”, says group CEO Jan-Frode Janson.

Increased lending and strong growth in all business lines

SpareBank 1 SMN recorded strong growth in loans and deposits alike in 2020. Lending increased by 9 per cent, and overall deposits by 13.5 per cent. This is a substantial increase over the previous year. In 2020 the group strengthened its market share in Central Norway, and in December was chosen by the City of Trondheim as its new main bank.

“We know the region better than anyone and have faith in the people who live and work here. For almost 200 years SpareBank 1 SMN has followed people and businesses in Central Norway through their ups and downs. We have also done so through the present crisis by keeping a cool head and continuing to lend money to people and viable businesses”, says Mr Janson.

In addition to high lending and deposit growth to personal and corporate clients alike, the subsidiaries have also shown a positive trend. SpareBank 1 Regnskapshuset SMN posted a profit of NOK 110m, compared with NOK 108m in 2019. SpareBank 1 Markets increased its profit to NOK 179m, up NOK 136m from the previous year. Eiendomsmegler 1 Midt-Norge strengthened its profit by NOK 21m to NOK 52m.

Community dividend again in 2021

After record-high profit in 2019 and a solid equity capital situation, the supervisory board of SpareBank 1 SMN chose to allocate NOK 200m to the distribution of community dividend in 2020. Of this figure, NOK 100m was earmarked for the group’s Covid-19 response in favour of the region’s voluntary sector. In addition, all parts of the group have gone to great lengths to help people and businesses through the crisis.