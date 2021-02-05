DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE with strong start into 2021- Integration of Bitcoin Deutschland AG into futurum bank AG successfully completed 05.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- High momentum continues unabated in January

- Integration of Bitcoin Deutschland AG into futurum bank AG creates significant synergies

- Additional growth impetus through new trading platform



Herford, February 5, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is starting the financial year 2021 with high momentum. With new record highs at the turn of the year - including for bitcoin as the most important cryptocurrency - the momentum on Europe's largest crypto trading platform Bitcoin.de remained undiminished.

In the month of January 2021 alone, Bitcoin Group's Crypto Trading platform Bitcoin.de achieved the third-best monthly result to date in terms of commission revenue. Only in the months of January 2018 and December 2017, Bitcoin.de did perform even better in a historical comparison on a monthly basis.

At the same time, the Bitcoin Group successfully completed the integration of Bitcoin Deutschland AG into futurum bank AG within a very short period of time. This has created the conditions to leverage the synergy potential from the organisational repositioning on the basis of the growing trading activities.

"The dynamic start into 2021 makes us extremely confident for the rest of the year. After the excellent and fast integration work at futurum bank AG, we have the ideal starting point to further accelerate our growth. An important aspect is the launch of our new trading system planned for the second quarter, from which we expect a significant boost in customer acquisition for Bitcoin.de. In addition, we are optimistic about the performance of our own cryptocurrency holdings due to the price development of the Bitcoin," says the managing director of Bitcoin Group SE, Marco Bodewein.