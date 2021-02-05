Capital Markets Day 2021: Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth across its businesses and innovation with emerging leadership in immunology

Execution of strategic plan announced in December 2019 is well underway with key growth drivers delivering

New business focus in General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare designed to accelerate Sanofi’s growth, cash flow generation, and improve profitability

Emerging leadership in immunology with Dupixent (dupilumab) on a clear path of achieving more than €10 billion in peak sales in Type 2 inflammatory diseases further strengthened by rich pipeline

Capital Markets Day webcast follows the fourth quarter and 2020 full year results from 1:30-2:15 p.m. CET / 7:30-8:15 a.m. EDT; Capital Markets Day event will be held from 2:30-5:00 p.m. CET / 8:30-11:00 a.m. EDT

PARIS – February 5, 2021 – Today, Sanofi holds a virtual investor event with key members of the Sanofi leadership team to share and discuss the overall progress in implementing the strategy in core parts of the business as well as the transformation of R&D. Capital Markets Day 2021 provides a comprehensive update on Sanofi’s General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare strategies as well as Dupixent (dupilumab) and multiple new immunology assets.

“Since announcing our new strategic framework in December 2019, we have been relentlessly driving forward our actions to accelerate R&D efforts, building one of the industry’s most differentiated pipelines in Specialty Care, including our work in immunology which has the potential to transform patient care across this therapeutic area,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. “We are tracking ahead of schedule on our plans for growth, efficiencies, and cutting edge science in our pipeline. The reshaping of our General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare business units will enable both to become even more significant contributors to Sanofi’s growth and profitability.”

Key highlights to be presented at Capital Markets Day 2021

Financial Update: Sanofi confirms its target to expand its business operating income (BOI) margin to 30% by 2022, with the ambition for its BOI margin to exceed 32% by 2025. The company is tracking toward its 2022 target as planned, with the BOI margin up 120 basis points in 2020. Sanofi plans to announce today its expectation that Dupixent will become accretive to BOI margin by end of 2022.