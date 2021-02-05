 

Capital Markets Day 2021 Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth across its businesses and innovation with emerging leadership in immunology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 07:30  |  39   |   |   

Capital Markets Day 2021: Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth across its businesses and innovation with emerging leadership in immunology

  • Execution of strategic plan announced in December 2019 is well underway with key growth drivers delivering
  • New business focus in General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare designed to accelerate Sanofi’s growth, cash flow generation, and improve profitability
  • Emerging leadership in immunology with Dupixent (dupilumab) on a clear path of achieving more than €10 billion in peak sales in Type 2 inflammatory diseases further strengthened by rich pipeline
  • Capital Markets Day webcast follows the fourth quarter and 2020 full year results from 1:30-2:15 p.m. CET / 7:30-8:15 a.m. EDT; Capital Markets Day event will be held from 2:30-5:00 p.m. CET / 8:30-11:00 a.m. EDT

PARIS – February 5, 2021 – Today, Sanofi holds a virtual investor event with key members of the Sanofi leadership team to share and discuss the overall progress in implementing the strategy in core parts of the business as well as the transformation of R&D. Capital Markets Day 2021 provides a comprehensive update on Sanofi’s General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare strategies as well as Dupixent (dupilumab) and multiple new immunology assets.

“Since announcing our new strategic framework in December 2019, we have been relentlessly driving forward our actions to accelerate R&D efforts, building one of the industry’s most differentiated pipelines in Specialty Care, including our work in immunology which has the potential to transform patient care across this therapeutic area,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. “We are tracking ahead of schedule on our plans for growth, efficiencies, and cutting edge science in our pipeline. The reshaping of our General Medicines and Consumer Healthcare business units will enable both to become even more significant contributors to Sanofi’s growth and profitability.”

Key highlights to be presented at Capital Markets Day 2021

Financial Update: Sanofi confirms its target to expand its business operating income (BOI) margin to 30% by 2022, with the ambition for its BOI margin to exceed 32% by 2025. The company is tracking toward its 2022 target as planned, with the BOI margin up 120 basis points in 2020. Sanofi plans to announce today its expectation that Dupixent will become accretive to BOI margin by end of 2022.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Markets Day 2021 Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth across its businesses and innovation with emerging leadership in immunology Capital Markets Day 2021: Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth across its businesses and innovation with emerging leadership in immunology Execution of strategic plan announced in December 2019 is well underway with key growth drivers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2021
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:35 Uhr
Sanofi versilbert Jahresbilanz 2020 dank Regeneron
07:30 Uhr
Sanofi delivered close to double-digit Q4 2020 business EPS(1) growth at CER
01.02.21
ROUNDUP: Bund erwartet deutlich mehr Impfstoff-Nachschub bis zum Sommer
01.02.21
Pharmabranche warnt vor überzogenen Erwartungen an 'Impfgipfel'
01.02.21
Altmaier: Staat muss Impfstoffproduktion sicherstellen
01.02.21
Spahn fordert vor 'Impfgipfel' Realismus
27.01.21
ROUNDUP 2/Impfstoffstreit: Astrazeneca wehrt sich gegen EU-Vorwürfe
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Impfstoffstreit: Astrazeneca wehrt sich gegen EU-Vorwürfe
27.01.21
SPD im Bundestag fordert mehr Tempo bei Corona-Impfungen
27.01.21
Sanofi will 125 Millionen Dosen Biontech/Pfizer-Impfstoff liefern

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
443
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp