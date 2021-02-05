 

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 07:30   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 04 Feb 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.4898 £    23.1713
Estimated MTD return      1.13 %      1.13 %
Estimated YTD return      2.14 %      1.77 %
Estimated ITD return    164.90 %    131.71 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.97 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -22.32 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Wertpapier


