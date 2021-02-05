 

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Financial Statements release 2020 on February 12, 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE February 5, 2021 at 8:30

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Financial Statements release 2020 on February 12, 2021

Verkkokauppa.com will publish the Financial Statements release for 2020 on Friday, February 12, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1). Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish to analysts, investors and media in a live stream on Friday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live stream on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at www.verklive.com or https://investors.verkkokauppa.com. Registration is not required. An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s internet pages after the event. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the release has been published.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka
CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell
CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.




Wertpapier


