 

Bergman & Beving AB Interim Report 1 April–31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 07:45  |  45   |   |   

Press release

Interim Report 1 April–31 December 2020

Third quarter (1 October31 December 2020)

  • Revenue increased by 11 percent to MSEK 1,086 (976).
  • EBITA increased by 84 percent to MSEK 68 (37) and the EBITA margin improved to 6.3 percent (3.8).
  • Net profit rose by 139 percent to MSEK 43 (18) and earnings per share rose to SEK 1.60 (0.65).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 142 (151).

Nine months (1 April31 December 2020)

  • Revenue increased by 8 percent to MSEK 3,196 (2,970).
  • EBITA increased by 31 percent to MSEK 198 (151) and the EBITA margin improved to 6.2 percent (5.1).
  • Net profit rose by 43 percent to MSEK 123 (86) and earnings per share rose to SEK 4.60 (3.20).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 408 (245).

Significant events since the start of the operating year

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a variety of effects on operations and demand has varied between segments and regions. Demand for personal protective equipment remained strong, as did demand from construction customers. Demand from industrial customers continued to recover during the quarter. It is difficult to predict how demand will develop in the future.
  • Four acquisitions were completed, two of which after the end of the period, with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 90.
  • Alexander Wennergren Helm stepped down from his role as Director.
  • Charlotte Hansson was elected as a new Director at the Annual General Meeting on 26 August 2020.

CEO’s comments

Bergman & Beving continued its positive performance, which resulted in a significantly stronger quarter with favourable growth and improved earnings compared with the same period last year. Revenue increased by 15 percent in local currency, of which 12 percent was organic, which was a higher growth rate compared with earlier in the year. Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 84 percent to MSEK 68 and the operating margin improved to 6.3 percent. The operations also delivered a solid cash flow.  

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, demand has varied significantly between segments and regions. In general, demand was higher than in the preceding year and many of our units strengthened their positions in the market. Demand for personal protective equipment remained strong, as did demand from construction customers. The recovery in demand from industrial customers continued during the quarter, as observed in the beginning of the autumn. We have not yet felt the effects of the pandemic’s second wave and it is difficult to predict how demand will develop in the future. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergman & Beving AB Interim Report 1 April–31 December 2020 Press release Interim Report 1 April–31 December 2020 Third quarter (1 October–31 December 2020) Revenue increased by 11 percent to MSEK 1,086 (976).EBITA increased by 84 percent to MSEK 68 (37) and the EBITA margin improved to 6.3 percent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Proposals of the Board of Directors to Nokia Corporation’s Annual General Meeting 2021
Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Germ