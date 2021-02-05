 

Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Appointment of Director

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announces the appointment of Dr. Thomas Adams, Ph.D. as an executive director.

Dr. Adams will assume the position of Head of Drug Development with immediate effect and his executive role will be to manage and oversee all matters relating to the Company's pre-clinical and clinical drug development programs and associated intellectual property.

Dr. Thomas H. Adams (age: 78)

Dr. Adams holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Riverside. The Board believes that Dr. Adams’ executive leadership and the extensive healthcare expertise he has developed makes Dr. Adams ideally qualified to serve as an additional director of the Company. 

Dr. Adams, has been a director of Cardiff Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) ("Cardiff") since June 2018, serving in the roles of Chief Executive Officer from June 2018 to May 2020, as chairman of the board from April 2009 to December 2020 and as Executive Chairman from May through December 2020.

At Cardiff, Dr. Adams led the development and repurposing of onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics, for the potential treatment of KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

He is currently a Director at Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA), where he has served since 2014. Previously, Dr. Adams served as Chairman of Clearbridge BioPhotonics, Inc., an imaging solutions company, from 2013 to 2019, and as Director of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2009 to 2019.

He served in several leadership roles at IRIS International, including Director, Head of Personalized Medicine and Chief Technology Officer, from 2005 until the company’s acquisition by Danaher Corporation in 2012.

From 1998 to 2006, Dr. Adams was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leucadia Technologies, a privately held biotechnology company which was acquired by IRIS International, Inc. in 2006.

Dr. Adams founded Genta, Inc. in 1989 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 1997. He also founded Gen-Probe, Inc. in 1984 and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until its acquisition by Chugai Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 1989.

Disclaimer

