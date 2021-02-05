Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits announces the approval by the French Anti-trust Authority of the acquisition of MONCIGALE by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET

Charenton-le-Pont, February 5th, 2021

MBWS announces the approval by the French Anti-trust Authority of the acquisition of MONCIGALE by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces the lifting of the last condition precedent to the purchase of 100% of the shares of Moncigale SAS by Grands Vins JC BOISSET, following the approval by the French Anti-trust Authority of the transaction.