HBC had gross operating revenues of NOK 69.3m (67.8m) in 2020 and operating revenues of NOK 23.1m (11.1m) in the fourth quarter. Cost of Goods Sold (CoGS) amounted to NOK 16.7m (16.6m) in the quarter and NOK 39.5m for the full year (59.6m). Operational profit (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter 2020 was NOK -16.7m (-23.2m) and for the full year NOK -65.4m (-52.1m). In the full year 2020, Salaries increased by NOK 13.4m, compared to the same period 2019 due to new employees in sales and operations. HBC had a total holding of cash and cash equivalents of NOK 172.8m by the end of the period, compared to NOK 84.2m by the end of the fourth quarter 2019. Including credit facilities, HBC had NOK 209.8m in free liquidity by the end of the fourth quarter.

Highlights: