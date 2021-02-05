Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – December 31, 2020

This message from the CEO is written during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic which now has been ongoing for one year. The pandemic appeared to be under control during the fall, however the outbreak of COVID worsened during November and December in many parts of the world. I have in previous quarterly reports described the impact of the pandemic on IBT. Simply put, our recruitment rate is affected, but the quality of data generated in the study is not. The bulk of the costs for conducting the study are incurred at the time of recruitment. This means that IBT’s liquidity is expected to be sufficient to complete the study even if the study is concluded at a later point in time.

Scientific articles published during the final quarter of 2020 stated that the birth rates of premature infants were lower than in previous years. The authors mention for example the fact of reduced shift-labor being performed along with improved diets, and also limited social contacts as possible factors affecting observations of reduced numbers of premature births. Regardless of the cause, we have received similar signals from our direct contact with neonatologists in our study that have also indicated reduced numbers in premature births. We expect the number of births to return to normal when the COVID pandemic decreases in intensity.

IBT’s study design includes infants with birthweights from 500 to 1 500 grams, however, thus far in the study we only included infants with birthweights from 750 to 1 000 grams, i.e. a range of 250 grams. IBT always applies the rule of caution, which is a regulatory key for us as the sole company worldwide with FDA approval of dosing premature infants with live bacteria. We have in addition to trial permits in the USA been granted approval for our study also in France, Hungary, Israel, Spain, and the UK, and in the fourth quarter also received approvals in Poland and Bulgaria. We currently have 68 active hospitals which are able to include patients compared to 62 in the previous quarterly report. It is against this background that we have chosen to open up for inclusion of patients under 750 grams only after reviewing the data from the initial 300 patients. We expect to have included 300 patients in the study within the month.