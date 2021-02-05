 

DNO North Sea Exploration Gains Traction with Latest Discovery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 08:33  |  47   |   |   

Oslo, 5 February 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed an oil and gas discovery on the Røver Nord prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL923 in which the Company holds a 20 percent interest. Preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources are in the range of 45-70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), well above pre-drill estimates.

The exploration well encountered a 45 meter gas and light oil column in the Oseberg formation, a six meter light oil column in the Drake formation and a 10 meter gas column in the Etive formation. A sidetrack encountered a 17 meter light oil column in the Oseberg formation and a 12 meter light oil column in the Etive formation. Following extensive data acquisition including logging, coring and fluid sampling, the discovery well was plugged and abandoned, and the rig moved off location.

The partners are considering fast-track development of the discovery with tie-back to nearby Troll area infrastructure, as well as additional drilling to test other identified prospects on the license.

“Coming on the heels of the Bergknapp discovery in 2020 in which DNO has a 30 percent interest, we continue to gain traction and materiality in our North Sea exploration program,” said Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO's Executive Chairman.

DNO has scheduled another five exploration and appraisal wells in the North Sea this year, including the highly anticipated Edinburgh prospect that straddles the Norway-United Kingdom border (DNO 45 percent) and the Gomez prospect offshore Norway (DNO 85 percent).

The partners in license PL923, in addition to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS, include Equinor ASA as operator with 40 percent and Petoro AS and Wellesley Petroleum AS with 20 percent each.

DNO has 76 licenses in Norway (of which 19 are operated) including eight producing licenses with combined average daily production of 16,500 barrels of oil equivalent in 2020 and six licenses with discoveries pending decisions about development. In the latest APA licensing round DNO was granted another 10 exploration licenses of which four are operated.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DNO North Sea Exploration Gains Traction with Latest Discovery Oslo, 5 February 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed an oil and gas discovery on the Røver Nord prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL923 in which the Company holds a 20 percent interest. Preliminary estimates …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
DNO Receives 10 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round
18.01.21
DNO Operations Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
2.144
Norske OLJESELSKAP - die norwegische Ölrakete