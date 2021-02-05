 

Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 10 February 2021
Announcement no. 10/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 29 January 2021 to 4 February 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement  57,300  226.07  12,953,947
29 January 2021  2,500  205.28  513,200
01 February 2021  2,700  203.11  548,397
02 February 2021  2,700  201.81  544,887
03 February 2021  2,800  200.79  562,212
04 February 2021  3,000  199.53  598,590
Accumulated under the programme  71,000  221.43  15,721,233

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 372,522 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.31% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk



Attachment




ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.02.21
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.01.21
Share repurchase programme
28.01.21
RTX Q1 challenged by COVID-19
22.01.21
Share repurchase programme
15.01.21
Share repurchase programme
08.01.21
Share repurchase programme