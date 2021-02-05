 

DGAP-DD Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Graf von Hardenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 348 shares from authorized capital through settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
73.90 EUR 25717.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
73.90 EUR 25717.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
