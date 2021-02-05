 

Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform with New Features for Audience Engagement and Accessibility

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 09:16  |  57   |   |   

- Latest platform updates focus on increasing viewership of retailers' shoppable live streams

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the launch of several new features enabling retailers to increase the impact of their Live Video Shopping initiatives. The added capabilities are designed to drive awareness and audience growth while enhancing engagement and facilitating social sharing of interactive e-commerce experiences, before, during and after live events. 

The feature enhancements include:

Floating Action Button (FAB) Previews

A powerful way to increase awareness of and drive traffic to Live Video Shopping events, Bambuser's FAB Previews are small video overlays that unobtrusively alert site visitors to upcoming events. When deployed in the moments prior to going live, the pop-up teaser videos elicit a heightened sense of urgency, leading to significantly higher visitor-to-viewer conversions. 

Event Spotlight Modules 

Also driving the conversion of site visitors to show viewers, Event Spotlight Modules enable retailers to seamlessly promote current, past and upcoming Live Video Shopping events on curated landing pages and video banners. These fully-customizable, plug-and-play modules are easy to embed on any web page, and, when automated, significantly reduce friction and administrative burden. 

Audio Descriptions

Augmenting its previously-announced closed captioning capabilities, Bambuser added a new audio captioning feature that enables audible descriptions of key visual elements from the video (settings, actions, facial expressions, scene changes etc.) to be added to events. The feature, which greatly increases retailers' ability to serve people with visual impairments, was developed as part of Bambuser's ongoing commitment to exceeding the standards for Americans with Disability Act (ADA)-compliant websites. In third-party testing prior to the launch of both audio and text captioning, the platform scored well above average for ADA compliance. Bambuser expects to achieve a near-perfect score upon the next review.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform with New Features for Audience Engagement and Accessibility - Latest platform updates focus on increasing viewership of retailers' shoppable live streams STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bambuser today announced the launch of several new features enabling retailers to increase the impact of their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rosneft and bp Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March ...
Hilti: The New DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser For Diamond Cutting Increases Productivity and is Virtually ...
Unbxd collaborates with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search on Google Cloud for retail ...
China And The United States Are Battling For EV Dominance
Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR ...
Covid-19 Drug Duo Achievements: GoldenBiotech's New Drug Antroquinonol (HOCENA) Trial Receives Positive Response from DMC Review ...
Balls of Steel -- or Silicon: 3D Printing New Medical Advances Analyzed by IDTechEx
Titel
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods