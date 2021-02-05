Downing ONE VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 04 February 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

1,690,613 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 59.06p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 February 2021.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 161,676,143 Ordinary Shares.