 

EANS-News RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of COVID-19

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.02.2021, 09:45  |  50   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Preliminary results 2020

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet

Vienna -

* Core revenues impacted by rate cuts, lockdown measures, and weaker currencies
in most CEE countries
* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year
* Loans to customers slightly down in EUR terms, mainly due to currency effect
* Provisioning ratio of 0.68%, 42 bps higher year-on-year mainly from Stage 2
provisioning
* Slight improvement in NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio to 1.9% and 61.5%
respectively
* CET1 ratio at 13.6%, including deduction of the originally communicated
dividend proposal for 2019 (42 bps) and the proposed dividend for 2020 (20
bps)
* Proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for 2020, in line with the ECB's
recommendation on dividend payments



Income 1-12/2020 Change Q4/2020
Statement in preliminary 1-12/2019 preliminary Q3/2020
EUR million
Net interest 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 765 770
income
Current income
from
investments in 41 171 (76.3)% (3) 22
subsidiaries
and associates
Net fee and
commission 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 466 433
income
Net trading
income and 94 (17) - (2) 33
fair value
result
Other net
operating 60 78 (23.6)% 9 8
income
Operating 5,195 5,475 (5.1)% 1,232 1,273
income
General
administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (785) (690)
expenses
Operating 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 447 584
result
Other result (205) (219) (6.5)% 6 (38)
Levies and
special (179) (162) 9.9% (6) (7)
governmental
measures
Impairment
losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (133) (185)
financial
assets
Profit before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 314 354
tax
Profit after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 230 259
tax
Consolidated 804 1,227 (34.5)% 205 230
profit





Balance Sheet 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change
in EUR million preliminary
Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)%
Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1%
customers
Total assets 165,959 152,200 9.0%
Risk-weighted assets 78,864 77,966 1.2%
RWA (total RWA)



Key ratios 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change
preliminary
NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2)PP
NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5PP
CET1 ratio 13.6% 13.9% (0.3)PP
Total capital ratio 18.3% 17.9% 0.5PP




Key ratios 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2020 Q3/2020
preliminary preliminary
Net interest
margin
(average 2.15% 2.44% (0.29)PP 1.97% 2.00%
interest-
bearing
assets)
Cost/income 56.8% 56.5% 0.3PP 63.7% 54.2%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (avg. 0.68% 0.26% 0.42PP 0.58% 0.79%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 6.4% 11.0% (4.5)PP 6.6% 7.5%
equity
Earnings/ 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 0.55 0.64
share in EUR
Dividend
proposal/ 0.48 - - - -
share in EUR


In consideration of the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments RBI's
Management Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.48 per
share to the Annual General Meeting (scheduled for 22 April 2021). The
Management Board may consider an additional dividend distribution once the ECB's
recommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 17 March
2021, RBI will publish its full 2020 Annual Report including further details on
the business year and the outlook.



Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone: +43-1-71-707-2089
www.rbinternational.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4830673
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of COVID-19 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Preliminary results 2020 Financial Figures/Balance Sheet Vienna - * Core revenues impacted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Protest gegen Konto-Einblicke der Schufa - Umfrage belegt bundesweite Ablehnung
Tekce Overseas: "Bitcoin erreicht Rekordwert, Gewinnrealisierung in Immobilien"
Neuer CEO: Filip Thon übernimmt Vertriebsgeschäft der E.ON Energie Deutschland (FOTO)
Jahresbilanz 2020: Deutsche Heizungsindustrie trotzt Corona-Krise
EANS-Stimmrechte: Österreichische Post AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß ...
Trendstudie: 89 Prozent der Deutschen wünschen von Unternehmen mehr Nachhaltigkeit - 42 Prozent der ...
Sky Deutschland und Vodafone realisieren mit LiveU zukunftsweisende 5G-Testübertragung in der ...
Trend zu leicht steigenden Bauzinsen in der zweiten Jahreshälfte (FOTO)
Neue jährliche Mazars-Studie C-Suite Barometer zeigt: / Führungskräfte blicken trotz Pandemie optimistisch in die Zukunft
Titel
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
Alltägliche Gewalt gegen Tiere bei Europas größtem Putenerzeuger
BIRKENSTOCK investiert in deutsche Produktionsstandorte und baut Fertigungskapazitäten weiter ...
DS 4 lässt die Hüllen fallen - Erste Bilder des neuen Premium Kompaktklasse Modells ...
EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und 32 Organisationen erteilen LNG-Terminal in Stade öffentliche Absage
Studie: Diese Unternehmen erfüllen Kundenwünsche besonders vorbildlich
Ernährungsexperte empfiehlt Vitamin D gegen Corona
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Aktien Wien Schluss: Leitindex ATX deutlich im Plus
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
1.630
Raiffeisen International > Wette auf Osteuropa