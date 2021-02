--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Preliminary results 2020Financial Figures/Balance SheetVienna -* Core revenues impacted by rate cuts, lockdown measures, and weaker currenciesin most CEE countries* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year* Loans to customers slightly down in EUR terms, mainly due to currency effect* Provisioning ratio of 0.68%, 42 bps higher year-on-year mainly from Stage 2provisioning* Slight improvement in NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio to 1.9% and 61.5%respectively* CET1 ratio at 13.6%, including deduction of the originally communicateddividend proposal for 2019 (42 bps) and the proposed dividend for 2020 (20bps)* Proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for 2020, in line with the ECB'srecommendation on dividend paymentsIncome 1-12/2020 Change Q4/2020Statement in preliminary 1-12/2019 preliminary Q3/2020EUR millionNet interest 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 765 770incomeCurrent incomefrominvestments in 41 171 (76.3)% (3) 22subsidiariesand associatesNet fee andcommission 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 466 433incomeNet tradingincome and 94 (17) - (2) 33fair valueresultOther netoperating 60 78 (23.6)% 9 8incomeOperating 5,195 5,475 (5.1)% 1,232 1,273incomeGeneraladministrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (785) (690)expensesOperating 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 447 584resultOther result (205) (219) (6.5)% 6 (38)Levies andspecial (179) (162) 9.9% (6) (7)governmentalmeasuresImpairmentlosses on (630) (234) 169.1% (133) (185)financialassetsProfit before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 314 354taxProfit after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 230 259taxConsolidated 804 1,227 (34.5)% 205 230profitBalance Sheet 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Changein EUR million preliminaryLoans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)%Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1%customers Total assets 165,959 152,200 9.0%Risk-weighted assets 78,864 77,966 1.2%RWA (total RWA)Key ratios 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 ChangepreliminaryNPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2)PPNPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5PPCET1 ratio 13.6% 13.9% (0.3)PPTotal capital ratio 18.3% 17.9% 0.5PPKey ratios 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2020 Q3/2020preliminary preliminaryNet interestmargin(average 2.15% 2.44% (0.29)PP 1.97% 2.00%interest-bearingassets)Cost/income 56.8% 56.5% 0.3PP 63.7% 54.2%ratioProvisioningratio (avg. 0.68% 0.26% 0.42PP 0.58% 0.79%loans tocustomers)Consolidatedreturn on 6.4% 11.0% (4.5)PP 6.6% 7.5%equityEarnings/ 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 0.55 0.64share in EURDividendproposal/ 0.48 - - - -share in EURIn consideration of the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments RBI'sManagement Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.48 pershare to the Annual General Meeting (scheduled for 22 April 2021). TheManagement Board may consider an additional dividend distribution once the ECB'srecommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 17 March2021, RBI will publish its full 2020 Annual Report including further details onthe business year and the outlook.Further inquiry note:John P. Carlson, CFAGroup Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone: +43-1-71-707-2089www.rbinternational.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9A-1030 Wienphone: +43 1 71707-2089FAX: +43 1 71707-2138mail: ir@rbinternational.comWWW: www.rbinternational.comISIN: AT0000606306indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4830673OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG