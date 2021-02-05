EANS-News RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of COVID-19
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Preliminary results 2020
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
Vienna -
* Core revenues impacted by rate cuts, lockdown measures, and weaker currencies
in most CEE countries
* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year
* Loans to customers slightly down in EUR terms, mainly due to currency effect
* Provisioning ratio of 0.68%, 42 bps higher year-on-year mainly from Stage 2
provisioning
* Slight improvement in NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio to 1.9% and 61.5%
respectively
* CET1 ratio at 13.6%, including deduction of the originally communicated
dividend proposal for 2019 (42 bps) and the proposed dividend for 2020 (20
bps)
* Proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for 2020, in line with the ECB's
recommendation on dividend payments
Income 1-12/2020 Change Q4/2020
Statement in preliminary 1-12/2019 preliminary Q3/2020
EUR million
Net interest 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 765 770
income
Current income
from
investments in 41 171 (76.3)% (3) 22
subsidiaries
and associates
Net fee and
commission 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 466 433
income
Net trading
income and 94 (17) - (2) 33
fair value
result
Other net
operating 60 78 (23.6)% 9 8
income
Operating 5,195 5,475 (5.1)% 1,232 1,273
income
General
administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (785) (690)
expenses
Operating 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 447 584
result
Other result (205) (219) (6.5)% 6 (38)
Levies and
special (179) (162) 9.9% (6) (7)
governmental
measures
Impairment
losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (133) (185)
financial
assets
Profit before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 314 354
tax
Profit after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 230 259
tax
Consolidated 804 1,227 (34.5)% 205 230
profit
Balance Sheet 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change
in EUR million preliminary
Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)%
Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1%
customers
Total assets 165,959 152,200 9.0%
Risk-weighted assets 78,864 77,966 1.2%
RWA (total RWA)
Key ratios 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change
preliminary
NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2)PP
NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5PP
CET1 ratio 13.6% 13.9% (0.3)PP
Total capital ratio 18.3% 17.9% 0.5PP
Key ratios 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2020 Q3/2020
preliminary preliminary
Net interest
margin
(average 2.15% 2.44% (0.29)PP 1.97% 2.00%
interest-
bearing
assets)
Cost/income 56.8% 56.5% 0.3PP 63.7% 54.2%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (avg. 0.68% 0.26% 0.42PP 0.58% 0.79%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 6.4% 11.0% (4.5)PP 6.6% 7.5%
equity
Earnings/ 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 0.55 0.64
share in EUR
Dividend
proposal/ 0.48 - - - -
share in EUR
In consideration of the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments RBI's
Management Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.48 per
share to the Annual General Meeting (scheduled for 22 April 2021). The
Management Board may consider an additional dividend distribution once the ECB's
recommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.
The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 17 March
2021, RBI will publish its full 2020 Annual Report including further details on
the business year and the outlook.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone: +43-1-71-707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
