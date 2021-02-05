EANS-News RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of COVID-19 Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 05.02.2021, 09:45 | 50 | 0 | 0 05.02.2021, 09:45 |

Preliminary results 2020



Financial Figures/Balance Sheet



Vienna -



* Core revenues impacted by rate cuts, lockdown measures, and weaker currencies

in most CEE countries

* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year

* Loans to customers slightly down in EUR terms, mainly due to currency effect

* Provisioning ratio of 0.68%, 42 bps higher year-on-year mainly from Stage 2

provisioning

* Slight improvement in NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio to 1.9% and 61.5%

respectively

* CET1 ratio at 13.6%, including deduction of the originally communicated

dividend proposal for 2019 (42 bps) and the proposed dividend for 2020 (20

bps)

* Proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for 2020, in line with the ECB's

recommendation on dividend payments







Income 1-12/2020 Change Q4/2020

Statement in preliminary 1-12/2019 preliminary Q3/2020

EUR million

Net interest 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 765 770

income

Current income

from

investments in 41 171 (76.3)% (3) 22

subsidiaries

and associates

Net fee and

commission 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 466 433

income

Net trading

income and 94 (17) - (2) 33

fair value

result

Other net

operating 60 78 (23.6)% 9 8

income

Operating 5,195 5,475 (5.1)% 1,232 1,273

income

General

administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (785) (690)

expenses

Operating 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 447 584

result

Other result (205) (219) (6.5)% 6 (38)

Levies and

special (179) (162) 9.9% (6) (7)

governmental

measures

Impairment

losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (133) (185)

financial

assets

Profit before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 314 354

tax

Profit after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 230 259

tax

Consolidated 804 1,227 (34.5)% 205 230

profit











Balance Sheet 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change

in EUR million preliminary

Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)%

Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1%

customers



Risk-weighted assets 78,864 77,966 1.2%

RWA (total RWA)







Key ratios 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change

preliminary

NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2)PP

NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5PP

CET1 ratio 13.6% 13.9% (0.3)PP

Total capital ratio 18.3% 17.9% 0.5PP









Key ratios 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2020 Q3/2020

preliminary preliminary

Net interest

margin

(average 2.15% 2.44% (0.29)PP 1.97% 2.00%

interest-

bearing

assets)

Cost/income 56.8% 56.5% 0.3PP 63.7% 54.2%

ratio

Provisioning

ratio (avg. 0.68% 0.26% 0.42PP 0.58% 0.79%

loans to

customers)

Consolidated

return on 6.4% 11.0% (4.5)PP 6.6% 7.5%

equity

Earnings/ 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 0.55 0.64

share in EUR

Dividend

proposal/ 0.48 - - - -

share in EUR





In consideration of the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments RBI's

Management Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.48 per

share to the Annual General Meeting (scheduled for 22 April 2021). The

Management Board may consider an additional dividend distribution once the ECB's

recommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.



The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 17 March

2021, RBI will publish its full 2020 Annual Report including further details on

the business year and the outlook.







Further inquiry note:

John P. Carlson, CFA

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone: +43-1-71-707-2089

www.rbinternational.com



issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir@rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



