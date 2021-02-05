– HBD is a well-known agent that represents companies in several industries, for example, they have helped Chilean wine producers increase their sales significantly. HBD is also involved in heavy investments in Chile from international companies such as Sandvik, Maersk and Electrolux. We are very pleased to sign HBD as our sales agent, as we enter the Chilean market”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

ArcAroma AB (“ArcAroma”) has signed an agreement with Human & Business Development AB (“HBD”) to represent and act as local agent for the Chilean olive oil production market - promoting ArcAroma´s oliveCEPT products and develop the market in Chile.

The current agreement perfectly fits the strategy of ArcAroma to act globally and Chile has been selected as entry point for the South American market. Import duties and tariffs are very competitive compared to other countries in the region. The agreement will also extend market availability and dynamics. Seasonality which characterises the agricultural sector will be less effective, since harvesting starts in autumn in South America where in southern Europe is initiated in fall.

