ArcAroma AB 210205 ArcAroma enters Chilean olive oil market represented by Human & Business Development
Press release 2021-02-05
ArcAroma AB (“ArcAroma”) has signed an agreement with Human & Business Development AB (“HBD”) to represent and act as local agent for the Chilean olive oil production market -
promoting ArcAroma´s oliveCEPT products and develop the market in Chile.
– HBD is a well-known agent that represents companies in several industries, for example, they have helped Chilean wine producers increase their sales significantly. HBD is also involved in heavy investments in Chile from international companies such as Sandvik, Maersk and Electrolux. We are very pleased to sign HBD as our sales agent, as we enter the Chilean market”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.
The current agreement perfectly fits the strategy of ArcAroma to act globally and Chile has been selected as entry point for the South American market. Import duties and tariffs are very competitive compared to other countries in the region. The agreement will also extend market availability and dynamics. Seasonality which characterises the agricultural sector will be less effective, since harvesting starts in autumn in South America where in southern Europe is initiated in fall.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.
Arc Aroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com
