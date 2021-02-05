Western Union to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11th

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The presentation will begin at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for approximately one month.