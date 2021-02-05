 

DGAP-News SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board expects further growth in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.02.2021, 10:00  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board expects further growth in 2021

05.02.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG Corporate News

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu SMA Solar Technology AG!
Long
Basispreis 56,25€
Hebel 9,24
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 68,94€
Hebel 8,97
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board expects further growth in 2021

Niestetal, February 5, 2021 - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold inverters with a cumulative output of 14.4 GW in 2020. Inverter output sold was 26% above the previous year's level (2019: 11.4 GW). In total, SMA thus has more than 100 GW of installed inverter capacity. According to preliminary calculations by the SMA Managing Board, sales increased to around €1,027 million (2019: €915.1 million) and was thus within the Managing Board's guidance of between €1,000 million and €1,100 million issued at the start of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of expected about €72 million (2019: €34.2 million) were also in line with the Managing Board's guidance of between €50 million and €80 million. Depreciation and amortization are expected to be approximately €44 million. For the 2021 fiscal year, the SMA Managing Board expects sales to increase to between €1,075 million and €1,175 million and EBITDA to rise to between €75 million and €95 million.

"Despite the considerable challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we achieved the sales and earnings growth forecast at the start of the year in 2020," said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. "Thanks to our exceptionally dedicated employees and well established IT infrastructure, we were able to switch seamlessly to working from home. We rapidly implemented effective precautions against the spread of infection within the company and worked closely with suppliers and customers. We therefore did not have to interrupt production for a single day, and neither did we have to claim any state aid. We sold almost 15 GW of inverter output for the first time in 2020. That corresponds to the power as of 12 nuclear power plants. In total, more than 100 GW of SMA inverter output has now been installed worldwide. They contribute to a sustainable and cost-effective energy supply on all continents. In 2021, we will build on this success, benefit from the expected positive market development and further increase sales and earnings."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board expects further growth in 2021 DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast SMA Solar Technology AG surpasses billion euro mark in sales and doubles operating earnings in 2020 despite coronavirus crisis - Managing Board expects further growth in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: EMA bestätigt, PENTIXAPHARM Leitkandidat PENTIXAFOR kann direkt in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Altaktionäre
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG: FDA Allows Heidelberg Pharma to Start a Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC ...
Aurubis AG: Aurubis startet optimitisch in das laufende Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG übertrifft 2020 trotz Coronakrise die Umsatz-Milliarde und verdoppelt das operative Ergebnis - Vorstand erwartet für 2021 weiteres Wachstum (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG übertrifft 2020 trotz Coronakrise die Umsatz-Milliarde und verdoppelt das operative Ergebnis - Vorstand erwartet für 2021 weiteres Wachstum
03.02.21
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) sehr fest; Rally bei Alphabet (ABEA), Tesla (TL0) geben ab
01.02.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX klettert deutlich; Software AG (SOW) und Manz (M5Z) gesucht; Tesla (TL0) wieder fester
28.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Gegenbewegung an der NASDAQ; Netflix fester, Apple korrigieren nach Rekordquartal
26.01.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX zieht an; Apple (APC) leichter, Netflix (NFC) klettern
21.01.21
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) gesucht; Alphabet (GOOG) und Apple (AAPL) klettern
19.01.21
Tech-Market Report: S&T (SANT) klettern deutlich, SLM (AM3D) gesucht; Tesla (TL0) und Facebook (FB2A) legen zu
15.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) trotz höheren Kursziels leichter; TecDAX korrigiert
14.01.21
Update: MEYER BURGER | 100 Prozent seit Empfehlung und kein Ende in Sicht?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
2
Update: MEYER BURGER | 100 Prozent seit Empfehlung und kein Ende in Sicht?
11.01.21
2.693
SMA -Weltmarktführer bei Wechselrichtern