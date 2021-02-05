RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-02-05
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|6,100
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.124
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.122
|Highest yield
|0.127
|% accepted at lowest yield
|16.00
|Auction date
|2021-02-05
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.5 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.579
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.579
|Highest yield
|0.579
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
