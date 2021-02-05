RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.02.2021, 10:07 | 43 | 0 | 0 05.02.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-02-05 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Volume offered, SEK mln 6,100 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 16 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.124 Lowest accepted yield 0.122 Highest yield 0.127 % accepted at lowest yield 16.00

Auction date 2021-02-05 Loan 1063 Coupon 0.5 % ISIN-code SE0015193313 Maturity 2045-11-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 4,400 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 20 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.579 Lowest accepted yield 0.579 Highest yield 0.579 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00











