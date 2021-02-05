 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Kuaishou to Improve Monetization Efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 10:29  |  78   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaishou Technology (01024.HK) (“Kuaishou”), China’s leading short video content community and social platform, to improve advertising monetization efficiency. By leveraging its powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) and advanced analysis technologies, Aurora Mobile's advertisement SaaS services will enable Kuaishou to help brands and performance-based advertisers to accurately target potential customers, enhance advertising conversion rate, reduce operational costs, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Kuaishou and advertisers on its platform.

The short-form video market continues to experience huge growth. Short-form video advertising that features high traffic and conversion rates has become a preferred marketing approach for many brands and performance-based advertisers. According to Kuaishou’s IPO prospectus, as filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in early 2021, Kuaishou's revenue was RMB25.3 billion for the first half of 2020, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 48%, and a clear reflection of the rapid development of the wider short-form video market. Aurora Mobile’s advertisement SaaS services, based on its data desensitization resources and machine learning algorithms, features cutting-edge time-sensitive labeling capabilities with extensive industry coverage. Not only will this advertisement SaaS services customize user labels according to Kuaishou's requirements, but it will also adapt to Kuaishou's labeling settings to deliver a seamless advertising service, helping Kuaishou advertisers to accurately target potential customers, improve conversion rates, and reduce the ongoing cost of invalid advertising traffic.

According to the cooperation agreement, Aurora Mobile will benefit from a revenue share agreement based on advertising revenues allocated to Kuaishou if the labels provided by Aurora Mobile are used by advertisers on the platform. The partnership creates the opportunity for more extensive and deeper cooperation in the future, and Aurora Mobile believes that its innovative technology solutions will further empower Kuaishou’s ability to monetize traffic and help more advertisers improve brand marketing and operational efficiency.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Partners with Kuaishou to Improve Monetization Efficiency SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Aurora Mobile Announces 5G Compliance Test Completion for its JG Unification Messages System
02.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Xingsheng Youxuan, a Leading Domestic Community Group Buying e-Commerce Platform, to Enhance Smart Services
01.02.21
Aurora Mobile Receives Letter of Appreciation from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
28.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with an Iconic German Luxury Vehicle Brand to Promote the Development of Smart IoV (Internet of Vehicles)
26.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Baoneng Motor to Deliver Intelligent Vehicle Solutions as the Auto Industry Digital Transformation Accelerates
20.01.21
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services
14.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, to Drive User Growth
12.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies
07.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading O2O Pharmacy Platform, Dingdang Kuaiyao, to Strengthen AI-based “Internet Plus Healthcare” Smart Operations